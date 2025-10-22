Ukraine hits Russian chemical plant with British Storm Shadow missiles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine attacked an important Russian chemical plant using British-made Storm Shadow missiles, the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, calling the facility critical to Moscow’s war efforts.

The strike using Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles was a “successful hit” penetrating through the Russian air defence system, the armed forces said.

"A massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, including the use of air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, which successfully penetrated the Russian air defence system. The outcome of the strike is being assessed,” the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces said in a post on X.

"The Bryansk chemical plant is a key facility of the aggressor state's military-industrial complex", the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian officials said the plant "produces gunpowder, explosives and rocket fuel components used in ammunition and missiles employed by the enemy to shell the territory of Ukraine".

open image in gallery Defence Secretary John Healey (third left) and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu (second left), are accompanied by French Managing Director of MBDA, Stephane Reb (left) and Managing Director of MBDA UK, Chris Allam (second right), as they view a long-range air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missile, during a visit to MDBA in Hertfordshire. Picture date: Wednesday 9 July 2025 ( PA )

Storm Shadow is a cruise missile with a maximum range of around 250km (155miles ). The French call it Scalp.

After launch, the weapon, equipped with its navigation system, descends to a low altitude to avoid detection before locking on to its target using an infra-red seeker. On the final approach, the missile climbs to a higher altitude to maximise the chances of hitting the target.

On impact, it penetrates the target before a delayed fuse detonates the main warhead. Powered by a turbo-jet engine, the 1,300kg Storm Shadow travels at speeds of more than 600mph, is just over five metres long and has a wingspan of three metres.

The missiles were also used to strike inside Russia in November last year.

While Russia did not confirm the attack on the facility, its defence ministry and local officials said the Bryansk region came under a massive Ukrainian attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a Telegram post on Tuesday evening that within four hours in the afternoon its air defence units destroyed 57 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region.

open image in gallery The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on 19 June 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk region, said Ukraine was attacking the region with drones and missiles on Tuesday afternoon. He added that no one was injured in the attack and no damage was reported.

The Russian defence ministry rarely reports any damages inflicted by Ukraine in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has deployed Storm Shadow missiles on several occasions during the war. In June 2023, the then-defence secretary Ben Wallace told parliament that the missiles were already having a “significant impact on the battlefield”.