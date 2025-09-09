Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Ukrainian soldiers have been rescued from a hospital deep inside Russian territory after remaining hidden for three years, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy said.

The troops were wounded in battle in 2022 and remained in hospital in Russian-occupied Ukraine, where “sympathetic doctors” helped to protect them from Russian secret services, commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said on Facebook.

A marine, three National Guards and a medical worker who had helped to hide the soldiers have all been evacuated.

"Our guys survived where it seemed there was no chance,” said Mr Neizhpapa, in a post announcing the rescue and giving details of how it was carried out.

open image in gallery A medical worker who helped hide the soldiers was also evacuated ( Commander of the Ukrainian Navy )

Evacuation measures began after a marine who was recently exchanged in a Moscow-Kyiv prisoner swap said his twin had been severely wounded during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2022.

“Upon receiving this information, I made the decision to begin special evacuation measures,” Mr Neizhpapa said.

“Later it turned out that, along with their twin brother, three other soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, who had been forced to stay there for more than three years, were in the hospital.”

He did not disclose the location of the hospital or the identity of the soldiers, for safety reasons.

The operation was divided into several stages and was carried out by the navy’s Angels special forces unit, which Mr Neizhpapa says has rescued 88 people from Russian territory since its creation.

open image in gallery Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Family Members Olga Reshetylova received information that the twin brother of a recently exchanged Marine Corps serviceman during hostilities in Eastern Ukraine in 2022 ( Commander of the Ukrainian Navy )

“This story is about faith,” he added. “Our boys survived where there seemed to be no chance. It's about the power of the Angels, who were able to get fighters even from the heart of enemy territory. And proved once again that we never leave our own.”

An emotional video shows the moment a soldier waits for his rescued brother, who he says he hasn’t seen for four years.

"I miss him so much. I'm going to meet him now. It's not easy to get through something like this," he said in the video.

“Currently our warriors are safe and finally with their relatives,” Mr Neizhpapa said, adding that the unit has “already saved 88 people and proved once again that nothing is impossible for Ukrainian soldiers”.

Since 2022, Kyiv has secured the release of over 6,400 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in July. A total of 5,857 of these troops were freed during a series of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, many of which came after delegations from Moscow and Kyiv resumed face-to-face talks in May this year.