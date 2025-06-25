Ukraine-Russia war latest: Missile attack kills 11 in Dnipro before Zelensky-Trump meeting at Nato summit

At least 11 people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro, in south east Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is planning to meet with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the two-day Nato summit.
Governor Serhiy Lysak has said 18 children were among the 153 injured in the two-wave strike on the region.
Zelensky has urged Kyiv's 32 allies at a NATO summit to bolster Ukraine's defence industry, after signing a deal with Sir Keir Starmer on Monday which they said would strengthen both countries.
The deal comes after details of an assassination attempt against Zelensky were revealed.
Ukrainian security services said that in an attack planned last year, a retired Polish military officer who had been a sleeper agent for Russia was recruited to assassinate Zelensky at Rzeszów Airport in Poland.
Polish media reports that the attack was thwarted in April 2024 by Poland’s internal security agency, and the man, identified as Pawel K, was charged in May this year.
Those revelations come as waves of Russian drones and missiles in and around Kyiv overnight killed nine people including one child, Ukrainian officials said on Monday
