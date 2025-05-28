Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky meets Merz and warns 50,000 Russian troops gathering near Sumy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has met with German chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
Zelensky was met with military honours at the federal chancellery days after Merz announced that Germany had lifted its restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles. Berlin has yet to greenlight the transfer of its long-range missiles to Ukraine, however.
Merz said on Tuesday that he believed the war would drag on because Russia refuses to negotiate.
It comes as Zelensky warned that Russia is massing at least 50,000 troops near the Sumy region in Ukraine’s northeast.
The build-up follows reports that Russia appears to be gearing up for a summer offensive in Ukraine while Kyiv waits for Moscow to present a memorandum laying out its conditions to proceed with ceasefire talks.
Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine previously seized and held a pocket of land for months, before being almost fully pushed out last month, although it says it still holds some areas there.
Germany financing Ukrainian-made long-range missiles
German chancellor Friedrich Merz says Berlin is bankrolling Ukraine’s manufacture of long-range missiles as Volodymyr Zelensky announced both nations had reached a defence sector agreement.
The pair made the announcement during a Berlin press conference earlier following speculation Germany would send its Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine to aid its defence against Russia.
Asked about the Taurus missiles, Mr Merz told the press conference Berlin wanted to enable the joint production of long-range missiles, however would not disclose the details publicly.
It comes after Mr Merz said earlier this week that European powers had removed restrictions on Ukraine using long-range weapons, however he was unclear about the timing.
Mr Zelensky did not give further details of the defence sector agreement, though he has been pushing for allies to bolster Ukraine’s defence industry.
Ukraine protests to IAEA over Russia building power lines to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine has protested to the international atomic energy watchdog about reports that Russia is building power lines to connect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to its own grid, a Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.
Yuriy Vitrenko, Ukraine's representative to international bodies in Vienna, told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform that Kyiv sees any attempt by Russia to connect the occupied plant to its grid as a gross violation of international law and Ukrainian sovereignty.
Ukraine's exclusion from Nato summit would mean 'Putin's victory'
Volodymyr Zelensky says excluding Kyiv from next month’s Nato summit would be a win for Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian president said not inviting Ukraine “would mean Putin’s victory over the alliance” following reports western leaders were considering sidelining him at the upcoming gathering to appease US president Donald Trump.
The Trump administration has been against Ukraine joining the military alliance, which is consistent with Moscow’s position.
However, earlier this month US secretary of state Marco Rubio denied reports Washington had opposed Zelensky’s attendance.
Air strikes on Kyiv 'not the language of peace'
Mr Merz has said continued Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, including on the capital Kyiv “are not the language of peace” as he vows continued support for the invaded country.
Mr Merz said Germany would continue to pressure Russia as Europe increases sanctions against Moscow while bolstering assistance for Kyiv.
It follows another night of Ukraine and Russia trading drone strikes, with Moscow claiming to have downed nearly 300 drones across 13 regions of Russia, while Kyiv said it had fended off dozens of attacks.
Former Russian president threatens Trump with World War III after Putin criticism
A former Russian president has threatened ‘World War III’ after Donald Trump criticised Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine.
The US branded the comments by the often-inflammatory Dmitry Medvedev “reckless”, as the war of the words between the two global powers continues to ramp up. However, diplomatic efforts appear to be ongoing despite the public clashes and in a rare move US embassy officials were seen attending a security meeting in Moscow on Wednesday.
Support of US 'indispensable' to peace talks: Merz
German chancellor Friedrich Merz says the support of the United States is “indispensable” to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Mr Merz said European powers were ready to assist in further talks as Moscow suggests a fresh round of negotiations for a ceasefire is close.
The German chancellor made the comments at a press conference alongside Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.
Putin foreign policy aide: Trump not informed about what is really happening in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide has claimed that Donald Trump doesn’t know the reality of the war in Ukraine.
Yuri Ushakov, one of Putin’s key officials in peace talks, issued the comments after Trump suggested Putin was “playing with fire”.
“We've come to the conclusion that Trump is not sufficiently informed about what is really happening in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation,” he told Russian state media.
Putin wants written statement ruling out Ukraine's Nato membership, sources say
President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include a demand that Western leaders pledge in writing to stop enlarging Nato eastwards and lift a chunk of sanctions on Russia, according to three Russian sources with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke with Reuters.
US president Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the deadliest European conflict since World War Two and has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning on Tuesday the Russian leader was “playing with fire” by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kyiv as his forces made gains on the battlefield.
After speaking to Trump for more than two hours last week, Putin said that he had agreed to work with Ukraine on a memorandum that would establish the contours of a peace accord, including the timing of a ceasefire. Russia says it is currently drafting its version of the memorandum and cannot estimate how long that will take.
Kyiv and European governments have accused Moscow of stalling while its troops advance in eastern Ukraine.
“Putin is ready to make peace but not at any price,” said one senior Russian source with knowledge of top-level Kremlin thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The three Russian sources said Putin wants a “written” pledge by major Western powers not to enlarge the US-led Nato alliance eastwards - shorthand for formally ruling out membership to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova and other former Soviet republics.
Russia also wants Ukraine to be neutral, some Western sanctions lifted, a resolution of the issue of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West, and protection for Russian speakers in Ukraine, the three sources said.
The first source said that, if Putin realises he is unable to reach a peace deal on his own terms, he will seek to show the Ukrainians and the Europeans by military victories that “peace tomorrow will be even more painful”.
Kremlin on Trump's 'playing with fire' comments: National interests paramount for Putin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in comments about US president Donald Trump's remark that Vladimir Putin was “playing with fire” by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kyiv, said the national interest was paramount for the Russian leader.
He also said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that a possible meeting of Putin with Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky should take place only following preparations and talks.
Zelensky says Moscow proposed 'impossible' Belarus location for next talks
Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier Moscow proposed Belarus, a close ally of Russia, as the next location for peace talks.
According to Reuters, he described such a meeting place as “impossible for Ukraine”.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has told an international security conference preparations for the next direct talks are underway, and will occur in the near future.
However, Russia is yet to deliver a memorandum to Ukraine outlining its terms for a ceasefire after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv occurred in Istanbul earlier this month.
