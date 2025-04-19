Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: US will ‘take a pass’ on peace deal if no progress made soon, says Trump

Final US-Ukraine minerals deal could be reached by the end of next week

Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 18 April 2025 23:15 EDT
Comments
Trump says US will 'pass on Ukraine' if talks don't progress soon

US president Donald Trump has said the White House would “take a pass” on brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if there are no signs of immediate progress.

“Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

“But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he added.

The president’s comment came hours after US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said the White House may move on unless there are signs of progress.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had signed a preliminary agreement on a minerals deal with the US, and that a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.

On Friday, a missile attack by Russia on Ukraine’s Kharkiv killed one person and wounded over 100 others, including six children, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky also claimed that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia – accusations that China has dismissed.

Recommended

Trump wants to 'take a pass' if peace deal not done quickly

US president Donald Trump has threatened to abandon the peace deal Washington is brokering with Russia and Ukraine if it is not done "quickly".

"Quickly, we want to get it done," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, 'you're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people, and we're going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won't have to do that," the US president said.

Trump's comments come a day after US secretary of state Marco Rubio warned that the White House would not endeavour "for weeks and months on end" to broker a peace deal.

"If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'," Rubio said.

US threatens to walk away from Russia-Ukraine peace talks ‘within days’

Warning issued over the Easter break as Ukraine braces for potential Russian bombardment, after previous holidays were marred by violence
Vishwam Sankaran19 April 2025 04:34

Russian ex-president backs US quitting peace deal

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev expressed his approval for the US threat to pull out of peace negotiations.

"American officials have said that if there is no progress on the Ukrainian case, the United States will wash its hands of it. Wisely," Mr Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on X.

"And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will figure it out faster,” he said.

Vishwam Sankaran19 April 2025 04:26

New prisoner swap due today

Russia and Ukraine will conduct a new prisoner swap today, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported.

Nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and 46 injured soldiers are expected to be exchanged in the latest swap.

The exchange, involving 246 prisoners from each side, would make it one of the largest prisoner swaps to date.

Ukrainian prisoners of war wrapped with national flags, following an exchange
Ukrainian prisoners of war wrapped with national flags, following an exchange (Telegram / @Volodymyr Zelensky/A)

This comes after the two sides exchanged 175 prisoners in March.

Vishwam Sankaran19 April 2025 04:22

Editorial: Abject failure of Trump’s peace initiative is plain for all to see

The abject failure of Donald Trump’s peace initiative is now plain for all to see

Editorial: Far from ending the war in Ukraine in ‘24 hours’, the US president has demonstrated that he and his team are inept at facilitating meaningful peace negotiations
Vishwam Sankaran19 April 2025 04:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in