Ukraine-Russia war latest: US will ‘take a pass’ on peace deal if no progress made soon, says Trump
Final US-Ukraine minerals deal could be reached by the end of next week
US president Donald Trump has said the White House would “take a pass” on brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if there are no signs of immediate progress.
“Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.
“But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he added.
The president’s comment came hours after US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said the White House may move on unless there are signs of progress.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had signed a preliminary agreement on a minerals deal with the US, and that a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.
On Friday, a missile attack by Russia on Ukraine’s Kharkiv killed one person and wounded over 100 others, including six children, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky also claimed that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia – accusations that China has dismissed.
Trump's comments come a day after US secretary of state Marco Rubio warned that the White House would not endeavour "for weeks and months on end" to broker a peace deal.
"If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'," Rubio said.
US threatens to walk away from Russia-Ukraine peace talks ‘within days’
Russian ex-president backs US quitting peace deal
Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev expressed his approval for the US threat to pull out of peace negotiations.
"American officials have said that if there is no progress on the Ukrainian case, the United States will wash its hands of it. Wisely," Mr Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on X.
"And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will figure it out faster,” he said.
New prisoner swap due today
Russia and Ukraine will conduct a new prisoner swap today, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported.
Nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and 46 injured soldiers are expected to be exchanged in the latest swap.
The exchange, involving 246 prisoners from each side, would make it one of the largest prisoner swaps to date.
This comes after the two sides exchanged 175 prisoners in March.
