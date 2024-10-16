✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Russia’s advance has forced Ukrainian officials to order the evacuation of Kupiansk city and three other localities near the Kharkiv region as the full-scale war clocked its 965th day.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said authorities “can no longer guarantee the restoration of electricity, heat and water supply due to constant shelling” and that the evacuation order was mandatory.

Kupiansk fell to Russian forces in the weeks after their February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian troops later that year.

On the frontline, at least 19 battles have taken place near Kupiansk over the past 24 hours, with seven still raging, Ukrainian military officials said.

Late last night, the US said it was “concerned” by reports of North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia in fighting in Ukraine.

“Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine,” White House national security council spokesperson Sean Savett said.