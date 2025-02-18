Ukraine-Russia latest: Starmer asks US to provide security guarantee for Kyiv to stop Russia from attacking again
US security guarantee only way to effectively stop Putin from attacking Ukraine again, says PM
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has demanded that the Trump administration provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again after he attended an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris.
“There must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again", Sir Keir said.
Senior European and Nato leaders met at an emergency summit in Paris, with Sir Keir becoming the first to confirm that he would deploy British troops into Ukraine to enforce a peace deal with Russia if necessary.
This comes as hectic talks are expected today in Riyadh by US president Donald Trump’s delegation. The US has arranged bilateral peace talks with Russia, excluding European allies and Ukraine from negotiations that are due to begin in Saudi Arabia this morning.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavroi and Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov arrived in the Saudi capital last night. Mr Ushakov said the talks would be "purely bilateral" and would not include Ukrainian officials.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow but his trip to the Arab nation was unrelated to the US-Russia talks.
No one will impose peace deal on Zelensky, says Trump's Ukraine envoy
Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg has said that no one would impose a peace deal on Kyiv and that questions about whether Washington would provide guarantees for any future European peacekeepers would be addressed later.
Mr Kellogg, who said he would visit Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this week, told reporters at Nato headquarters in Brussels that nobody would impose a deal "on an elected leader of a sovereign nation".
Senior US officials including secretary of state Marco Rubio – but not Mr Kellogg – are due to meet today with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for talks focused on ending the war in Ukraine and on Russia-US ties.
He also reiterated that he was speaking with European allies, who have been pushing to be included in negotiations, but that in his view it was not feasible to have everyone sitting at the table.
Watch: Navalny’s widow marks anniversary of his death with call for ‘free’ Russia
Opinion | Britain is in no position to act as Ukraine's peacekeeper
Historian Mark Almond writes:
Since the Munich Security Conference broke up in disarray, Keir Starmer has been in crisis-management mode. The prime minister has been trying to get transatlantic minds focused back on Russia’s war in Ukraine, rather than the war of words between Washington and Europe.
By making a firm offer of British troops to patrol a ceasefire line, Starmer hopes to mollify Donald Trump’s dismissive attitude to underperforming Nato allies and put Britain at the heart of any Allied peace mission. The big question for us is whether our armed forces are numerous and well equipped enough to provide a serious contingent to any peacekeeping force along the ceasefire line.
Starmer might want to charm Trump back into the Nato corral, but he has no obvious policy for dealing with Vladimir Putin – apart from repeating the mantras of British backing for Ukraine’s war effort.
Britain’s record as a peacekeeper in recent years has been poor. Remember the confident predictions that the army would be able to carry out its peacekeeping role in Afghanistan’s Helman province “without a shot being fired”!
Those worst-case scenarios shouldn’t veto action – but refusing to plan with them in mind is an invitation to disaster or at least, as in Afghanistan, humiliating retreat.
Read the full article here:
Britain is in no position to act as Ukraine’s peacekeeper
By volunteering to put British troops on the ground to help guarantee Ukraine’s future security, Keir Starmer has stepped into a minefield, says Mark Almond
European leaders warn against Ukraine ceasefire without peace deal, official says
A group of European leaders have agreed that it would be dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement as they offered the war-hit nation security guarantees.
"We are ready to provide security guarantees, with modalities to be examined with each party, depending on the level of American support," an official said, summarising the results of the Paris meeting.
The meeting was called by French president Emmanuel Macron after US president Donald Trump arranged bilateral peace talks with Russia, excluding European allies and Ukraine from negotiations that are due to begin in Saudi Arabia today.
The meeting saw British prime minister Keir Starmer, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez in attendance.
Also taking part were Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa.
"We agree with president Trump on a 'peace through strength' approach," the EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We believe it is dangerous to conclude a ceasefire without a peace agreement at the same time," the official added.
Russia confirms talks in Saudi Arabia today, lays down its demands
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks today with American counterparts today will be primarily focused on "restoring the entire range of US-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and organising a meeting of the two presidents."
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the meeting is aimed at determining how serious the Russians are about wanting peace and whether detailed negotiations can be started.
"I think the goal, obviously, for everyone is to determine if this is something that can move forward," she told reporters traveling with Rubio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Ms Bruce said that even though Ukraine would not be at the table for today’s talks, actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine's involvement.
Kyiv's participation in any peace talks was a bedrock of US policy under Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.
British aid worker who lost limbs in Ukraine may have to fund his own prosthetics
A British aid worker who lost his arm and leg in an attack on Ukraine may have to fund his own prosthetics after he was hit by a drone while completing a civilian evacuation on the frontline.
Edward “Eddy” Scott works for Base UA, which provides shelter and helps evacuate people in combat zones, and was seriously injured when the team’s armoured vehicle was hit in Pokrovsk in January. He had to have his left arm and leg amputated.
Once the 28-year-old from Dorset leaves initial care, he will go to a post-surgical rehabilitation centre, where he will get plastic surgery to reshape his stumps and have prosthetics fitted.
Base UA said it remains “up in the air” about how these prosthetics would be funded, as the serious nature of Mr Scott’s injuries means he may require extremely high-quality equipment which is not provided as standard.
Bryony Gooch reports:
British aid worker who lost limbs in Ukraine may have to fund his own prosthetics
Edward ‘Eddy’ Scott, from Dorset, said he has ‘fallen in love with Ukraine’ and wants to build a future there
More than 46,000 Ukrainian troops killed defending against Russian invasion, says Zelensky
More than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed defending against Russia’s full-scale invasion which began in February 2022, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky also revealed that “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian troops were missing in action or being held in Russian captivity, as the grinding war of attrition nears its three-year anniversary.
The figures released by the Ukrainian president differ from the estimates of Kyiv’s allies. Last year, The Economist reported anonymous US officials as estimating that at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died and up to 120,000 wounded. In October, another US official estimated to the New York Times that more than 57,500 had been killed and 250,000 wounded.
Alex Croft reports:
More than 46,000 Ukrainian troops killed defending against Russia, says Zelensky
US officials have estimated the Ukrainian troop death toll is closer to around 60,000 to 70,000
Russia, US hold talks on ending Ukraine war without Kyiv
Senior American and Russian officials, including the countries' top diplomats, will hold talks today on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, officials said.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov arrived in the Saudi capital yesterday, according to Russian state TV.
Mr Ushakov said the talks would be "purely bilateral" and would not include Ukrainian officials.
The US delegation, he said, is made up of "serious people" but said Russia "came with a serious approach too."
It is important, Mr Ushakov said, "to start the real normalization of relations" between Russia and the US.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet the Russian delegation, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
This would be the most significant meeting between the sides since Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour nearly three years ago.
Trump's tariffs expose Ukraine's steel industry to another war
The Zaporizhstal Iron and Steelworks, one of Ukraine’s largest steel plants, lies in the country’s industrial east, where Russia's 3-year invasion of its neighbor threatens to throttle production at any moment. Daily battles unfold along a front line 40 kilometers (25 miles) away as the plant churns out materials for military equipment and for foreign manufacturers to use in cars, appliances, and construction.
“Morale is not as high as it was before. We are pretty tired here,” plant supervisor Serhii Zhyvotchenko said, reflecting on the hardships. “But there is no way to go back; the only way is forward.”
Last week, though, a second war came to the doorstep of the hulking factory complex: the possible trade war that U.S. President Donald Trump has provoked since returning to office four weeks ago. Trump imposed tariffs of at least 25% on all imported steel and aluminum, a decision that could hurt an essential sector of Ukraine's battered economy.
Ukrainian government officials and business leaders were shocked by Trump’s Feb. 10 executive order, which underscored Ukraine's growing precarity in relation to its most important Western ally. The president maintains that imposing a variety of tariffs will level the playing field in international trade and make U.S. factories more competitive.
Samya Kullab reports:
Trump's tariffs expose Ukraine's steel industry to another war
One of Ukraine’s largest steel plants lies in the country’s industrial east, where Russia’s 3-year invasion of its neighbor threatens to throttle production at any moment
What has Sweden said about sending peacekeeper forces to Ukraine?
Ahead of talks on Monday in Paris – and in the wake of Sir Keir Starmer’s call that Britain is prepared to send troops to Ukraine to oversee a peace deal – Sweden’s prime minister said: "There needs to be a very clear mandate for those forces and I don't think we can see that until we have come further in those negotiations.
“But Sweden, we are normally a part of strengthening security in our part of the world, so I foresee us to be a part of that this time as well."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments