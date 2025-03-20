Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says he wants US to take over Ukraine’s nuclear power plants
Zelensky hails phone call with Trump and says 'lasting peace' could be agreed this year
Donald Trump has proposed taking control of Ukrainian power plants, including the largest nuclear facility in Europe, during a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Zelensky hailed the call on Wednesday night as a “positive, very substantive and frank conversation”. It was the first conversation between the two leaders since their infamous public row in the Oval Office of the White House, and came a day after Mr Trump spoke on the phone with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Mr Zelensky said a "lasting peace" could be agreed this year as he praised Mr Trump's leadership. He said Mr Trump posed the idea of “an understanding” in which “the United States can recover” the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since early in the war.
A White House statement said Mr Trump described “American ownership of those plants [as] the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure”.
Mr Zelensky said that a halt on energy infrastructure attacks, agreed in the Trump-Putin call, could be established quickly, but warned Ukraine will respond in kind if Moscow violated the terms of the limited ceasefire.
Ukraine targets Russian airbase housing strategic bombers
An airfield is on fire deep inside Russia after Ukrainian drones targeted a base housing strategic bombers, according to Russian officials and state media.
The base in Engels, about 700km (435 miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine, hosts Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable heavy strategic bombers.
Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, said there had been a Ukrainian drone attack on the town of Engels that had left an airfield on fire and that nearby residents had been evacuated.
He did not specifically mention the Engels base, but it is the main airfield in the area.
A plume of black smoke rising above cottages and what appears to be a major fire rising into the dawn sky, according to the unverified footage on Russian Telegram channels.
Russia's defence ministry said air defences had shot down 132 Ukrainian drones overnight over six different regions in southern Russia, including 54 in the Saratov region where the Engels base is located.
Airfield on fire in Russia's Saratov region after Ukrainian drone attack
An airfield is on fire in Russia's Saratov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, governor Roman Busargin said this morning.
The Russian official said they are evacuating the nearby region for safety of residents living close to the airfield.
The scale of the fire at the airfield was not immediately clear.
Putin showing 'true face' with energy grid attack, says Finnish president
Finnish president Alexander Stubb has said the only real solution to put off Moscow was to “militarise Ukraine to its teeth”.
Talking to Politico, Mr Stubb said the Russian president Vladimir Putin has revealed his real intentions in Ukraine by bombing civilian energy infrastructure just hours after claiming to Donald Trump that Moscow would stop such attacks.
“As someone who’s mediated the ceasefire in Georgia in 2008, I can say this is a fairly typical Putin tactic,” Mr Stubb told Politico.
“We have an aggressor who says he wants a ceasefire and peace, but refuses to commit,” he said.
“And I think yesterday’s phone conversation between Trump and Putin was a step in the right direction, but we are now seeing the true face of Putin,” Mr Stubb said.
Ukraine has an undeniable right to defend itself on its own and supported by partners, he said after his meeting with Mr Zelensky in Helsinki.
Hundreds of prisoners of war exchanged
Russia and Ukraine have each swapped 175 prisoners, in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian full-scale invasion three years ago.
Moscow also handed over 22 badly wounded Ukrainian prisoners, the Russian defence ministry added, in what it says was a goodwill measure.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We are bringing back soldiers, sergeants, and officers — warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the Navy, the National Guard, the Territorial Defence Forces, and the Border Guard Service.”
The Ukrainian leader said releasing all prisoners of war as well as captured civilians would be an important step toward peace and could help build trust between the two countries. He has repeatedly called for an “all-for-all” prisoner exchange.
Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in one of the war's largest exchanges
Zelensky says energy strike ceasefire could be established quickly
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a halt on energy strikes in the war with Russia could be established quickly, but warned Ukraine will respond in kind if Moscow violated the terms of the limited ceasefire.
The Ukrainian war-time president said Kyiv would draw up a list of facilities that could be subject to a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington, after a phone call with US president Donald Trump.
This list could include not only energy, but also rail and port infrastructure, he said, a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to Mr Trump and claimed to agree to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.
"I understand that until we agree (with Russia), until there is a corresponding document on even a partial ceasefire, I think that everything will fly," Mr Zelensky said, referring to drones and missiles.
