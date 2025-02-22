Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump turnaround as he says Putin attacked Kyiv but he is ‘sick’ of Zelensky
US president Donald Trump reverses course and says Russia did invade Ukraine after facing backlash
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
US president Donald Trump reversed course and said Russia did invade Ukraine after facing backlash for previously claiming that Kyiv "should have never started" the war three years ago.
"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," Mr Trump told Fox News, adding that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and then-US president Joe Biden should have taken steps to avert the invasion.
Mr Trump later said Ukraine had no cards to play with as Washington pursues talks on ending the war with Russia. “I've been watching for years, and I've been watching him negotiate with no cards. He has no cards. And you get sick of it. You just get sick of it. And I've had it,” the president said.
Mr Trump added: “He's [Zelensky] been at a meeting for three years, and nothing got done. So, I don't think it's very important to be at meetings, to be honest with you. He makes it very hard to make deals.”
Mr Trump also predicted a minerals agreement would be reached soon and "hopefully in the next fairly short period of time".
Mr Zelensky said separately yesterday that Ukrainian and US teams were working on a draft agreement.
Donald Trump acknowledges Russia invaded Ukraine
President Donald Trump reversed course yesterday and said Russia did in fact invade Ukraine after facing backlash for saying that Ukraine "should have never started" the war three years ago.
"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," Mr Trump said, adding that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and then-US president Joe Biden should have taken steps to avert the invasion.
Later, Mr Trump predicted a minerals agreement would be reached soon."We're signing an agreement, hopefully in the next fairly short period of time," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about a possible deal for Ukraine's minerals.
Mr Zelensky said separately yesterday that Ukrainian and US teams were working on a draft agreement.
"I am hoping for ... a fair result," he said in a video address after sharp exchanges this week between the two leaders.
Mr Trump had denounced Zelensky as a “dictator” on Wednesday and warned he had to move quickly to secure peace with Russia. Mr Zelensky responded by saying, Mr Trump was trapped in a “disinformation bubble”.
Starmer urged to stand up to Trump’s ‘torrent of lies’ as he accuses UK of doing nothing to end Ukraine war
Starmer urged to stand up to Trump’s ‘torrent of lies’ as outrage over Ukraine grows
EU preparing £16.5bn military aid package for Ukraine - report
The European Union is preparing a package of about €20bn (£16.5bn) in military support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The bloc has been racing to secure assistance for Kyiv in the face of US president Donald Trump’s push to reach a quick peace settlement with Russia.
The initiative would aim to deliver artillery ammunition, air defense systems, deep-precision strike missiles, drones as well as other weapons, according to the report.
Alan Rusbridger | Boris has become a Trump apologist – where is his Churchillian spirit now?
Following Boris Johnson’s claims that Donald Trump’s earlier attacks on Volodymyr Zelensky over who was to blame for Russia’s invasion were designed to be a wake-up call rather than historically accurate, our columnist Alan Rusbridger writes:
I imagine Zelensky has better things to do at the moment than read the Daily Mail, far less fork out to read Johnson’s musings behind a paywall.
How stomach-churning it would be for him to discover that the man he once saw as a Churchillian ally is now acting as an apologist for Trump as the latter seeks to undermine, if not destroy, him.
Read his thinking in full here:
Boris has become a Trump apologist on Ukraine – where is his Churchillian spirit now?
Mike Waltz insists Ukraine will sign mineral deal — and Trump will get a Nobel Peace Prize when war’s over
Mike Waltz insists Ukraine will sign mineral deal ‘in the very short term’
Russia claims control of three eastern Ukrainian villages
Russia claims its forces have taken control of three villages in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
The defence ministry claimed that Nadiivka, Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate had been taken, however Moscow has previously been premature in such claims.
Even as it embarks on talks with the United States on ending the war, Russia continues to make slow but steady gains in Donetsk, a heavily urban and industrial region, parts of which have been controlled by Russian proxies since 2014.
Russia declared in September 2022 that it had incorporated Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions as part of its own territory, even though its forces did not fully control them – a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations.
Felix Light reports:
Russia claims control of three east Ukrainian villages
Duda says no other way to 'achieve lasting peace in Ukraine' without US support
Polish president Andrzej Duda, whose country has been a vocal supporter of neighbouring Ukraine, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky phoned him yesterday.
Mr Duda said he told Zelensky "to remain committed to the course of calm and constructive cooperation" with US president Donald Trump.
"We consistently believe there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine except with the support of the United States," Mr Duda said he also told Mr Zelensky.
"I trust that goodwill and honesty form the foundation of the U.S. negotiation strategy," Mr Duda said on X. "I have no doubt that President Trump is guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global stability and peace."
Mr Trump has called Mr Zelensky "a dictator without elections" and warned him that he'd "better move fast" to negotiate an end to the war or risk not having a nation to lead.
This comes as US secretary of state Marco Rubio met his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Washington and discussed "fair and reciprocal market access" and the "need for NATO Allies to increase defence investment without delay".
"We also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the need for all Nato allies to increase their defence investment without delay," Mr Rubio said on X.
CPAC sends a warning message to Ukraine: It’s not Reagan’s party anymore
CPAC sends a warning message to Ukraine: It’s not Reagan’s party anymore
Vance hits back at claims of Trump 'appeasement' towards Putin
Claims that the Trump administration's stance towards Russia is "appeasement" have been rebutted by US Vice President JD Vance.
"We are negotiating to end the conflict. It is 'appeasement' only if you think the Ukrainians have a credible pathway to victory. They don't, so it's not," he said in a post on X.
"Well, the president believes to conduct diplomacy, you actually have to speak to people. This used to be called statesmanship," he added.
Vance also said there is a false idea that the US has "given the Russians everything they want".
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments