Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky and Trump consider drone ‘mega-deal’ as Putin’s troops advance on frontline
Zelensky says drones are the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv purchasing weapons from the US.
The Ukrainian president said his latest talks with Mr Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.
Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800miles (1,300km) into Russian territory. “The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Mr Zelensky told the New York Post.
The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tools that have allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.
"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, Mr Zelensky said.
On the battlefront, Russia said its troops have taken control of three villages in three different parts of the frontline running through Ukraine, a claim Kyiv denies.
Russia says it downed 73 Ukrainian drones, including 3 flying to Moscow
Russian air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three heading for Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said this morning.
Most of the drones were downed over Russia's southwestern regions, including 31 over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage, but said emergency services were examining the area where drone fragments fell to the ground.
The federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, briefly ordered the suspension of operations at two airports near the capital, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, but services were later resumed.
Operations were halted well after midnight at a third Moscow airport, Vnukovo before being reinstated by the morning.
Medvedev threatens preemptive strikes on Nato
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said that Russia had no plans to attack Nato or Europe but it should respond and, if necessary, launch preemptive strikes if it believed the West was escalating what he cast as its full-scale war against Russia.
"We need to act accordingly. To respond in full. And if necessary, launch preemptive strikes," Mr Medvedev was quoted as saying.
The remarks by Mr Medvedev, reported in full by the TASS state news agency, indicate that Moscow sees the confrontation with the West over Ukraine escalating after Donald Trump's latest decisions.
"What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war (launches of Western missiles, satellite intelligence, etc.), sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarisation of Europe," the Russian official said, according to TASS.
Who are the key ministers in Ukraine's new government?
Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister
Economist who rose from deputy minister to economy minister and first deputy PM since 2019. Led talks with the US on minerals and reconstruction investment. Tasked with driving economic potential and ramping up arms production.
Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy PM
In charge of digital transformation, innovation, science and technology. Helped develop military tech through state-backed private sector projects.
Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister
Former PM since 2020, now overseeing the merged defence and strategic industries ministry. Controls around 36 per cent of GDP spent on defence, with responsibility for weapon production and international arms cooperation.
Taras Kachka, Deputy PM for EU Integration
Former trade representative involved in talks with the U.S. on minerals and with the EU on agriculture trade.
Oleksii Sobolev, Minister for Economy, Environment and Agriculture
Heads a newly merged ministry vital to Ukraine’s export-led economy. Focused on new markets and recovery opportunities.
Svitlana Hrynchuk, Energy Minister
Previously ecology minister and deputy energy minister, with a background in energy policy and climate change.
Russia warns it “does not accept threats” after Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire ultimatum
Russia’s foreign ministry has said that Moscow "did not accept threats" after US president Donald Trump said he would give Moscow 50 days to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions.
Mr Trump announced on Monday a toughened stance against Russia over its war in Ukraine, setting out the ceasefire ultimatum and promising a fresh wave of missiles and other weaponry for Kyiv.
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said yesterday that Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with new missiles was a signal to "continue the slaughter" and a rejection of peace initiatives.
"An unprecedented number of sanctions and restrictions have been imposed on our country and our international partners. There are so many of them that we view the threat of new sanctions as mundane," Ms Zakharova said.
"The language of ultimatums, blackmail, and threats is unacceptable to us. We will take all necessary steps to ensure the security and protect the interests of our country,” she added.
Zelensky says deputy PM Stefanishyna to become new envoy to US
Olha Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister responsible for Euro-Atlantic integration, would become the country's new ambassador to the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Zelensky wrote on Telegram that he had appointed her as the special presidential representative to the US so that she could develop relations with Washington while the procedures necessary for her appointment took place.
Ms Stefanishyna has served as Ukraine's minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration since 2020, during which time Ukraine began its accession process to the EU.
Ukraine's current ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, incurred the wrath of Trump's incoming administration during the 2024 election battle with his predecessor, Joe Biden.
Ms Markarova was accused by Republicans of helping Biden's Democratic Party by organising Zelensky's visit to a Pennsylvania ammunition factory in autumn 2024, which was attended by Democratic politicians but not by Republicans.
The incident was brought up by vice president JD Vance during his spat with Mr Zelensky in the disastrous Oval Office meeting, at which Ms Markarova was present.
Zelensky says he and Trump are considering a drone 'mega-deal'
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv purchasing weapons from the US.
The Ukrainian president said his latest talks with Mr Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.
Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800 miles (1,300 km) into Russian territory.
“The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Mr Zelensky told the New York Post.
The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tool that has allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.
"We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners," he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, Mr Zelensky said.
Russia says Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow destroyed
Russian air defences destroyed a Ukrainian drone headed for Moscow late last night, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
The Moscow mayor made no mention of casualties or damage, but said specialists were examining the area where drone fragments hit the ground. Mr Sobyanin on Wednesday said three drones had been intercepted.
Russian news agencies quoted the federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, as saying operations had been suspended at two airports near the capital, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
What are Patriot missiles and why does Ukraine need them?
Preparations are underway to quickly transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, Nato's top military commander has said.
Alexus Grynkewich's pledge comes as Ukraine suffered some of the heaviest Russian attacks of the war so far. The Ukrainian air force said Moscow launched 400 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as one ballistic missile on Wednesday night.
"Preparations are underway, we are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer", General Grynkewich told a conference in the German city of Wiesbaden.
"The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible."
Jabed Ahmed reports:
What are Patriot missiles and why does Ukraine need them?
Russian troops advance on frontline and take control of three Ukrainian villages
Russia’s defence ministry has said its troops have taken control of three villages in three different parts of the frontline running through Ukraine.
Official Ukrainian reports of activity along the 1,000km (600 mile) front disputed part of the Russian account, particularly concerning a key village in the southeast.
The Russian defence ministry report named the three captured settlements as Kamianske in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Dehtiarne in northeastern Kharkiv region, and Popiv Yar in Donetsk region, the main theatre of Russian operations.
Russian forces are engaged in a slow advance westward, mainly through Donetsk region, and Moscow announces the capture of new villages almost every day.
Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn told the liga.net media outlet that holding Kamianske, southeast of the region's main town of Zaporizhzhia, was important to keep that city safe from attack.
But Kamianske had been all but flattened by long periods of fighting, he said. Ukrainian forces had moved out of it and successfully attacked Russian troops whenever small groups periodically ventured into it.
"The Russians cannot go into the village and hold it," Mr Voloshyn was quoted as saying. "There is not a single dwelling left intact, not a single wall left standing, nothing to hold, nothing to enable you to take cover."
There was no acknowledgement from Ukraine that Popiv Yar had changed hands - the village lies northeast of Pokrovsk, for months a focal point of Russian attacks in Donetsk region.
For at least a week, it has remained in the "grey zone" of uncertain control as reported by DeepState, a Ukrainian military blog based on open source accounts of the fighting. There was no news from Ukrainian officials of the situation at Dehtiarne.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments