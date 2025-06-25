Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump meets Zelensky as row breaks out over Nato’s stance on Putin
Zelensky has urged Kyiv's 32 allies at the Nato summit to bolster Ukraine's defence industry, after signing a deal with Keir Starmer on Monday
Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Donald Trump after Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.
Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US President, endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035 – a response to a demand by Trump
Mr Zelensky and his aides have said they want to talk to Mr Trump about buying US weapons, including Patriot missile defence systems and increasing pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions.
It comes as a row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
However, Sir Keir Starmer rejected these reports, saying: “The position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.“
However, asked whether Donald Trump did not want Nato to condemn Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the summit’s joint communique, Sir Keir Starmer said: “On the question of Ukraine, the position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.
“In fact, over the last couple of days I would say in my discussions with leaders there’s been a real resolve that now is the time to push again to get Putin to the table for the unconditional ceasefire.”
Zelensky and Trump meet on sidelines of Nato summit, presidential spokesman says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague, Zelensky's spokesman said.
Putin will not go to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant, Kremlin aide says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to next week's BRICS summit in Brazil because of an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said o
The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Russia denies allegations of war crimes, and the Kremlin, which did not sign the ICC's founding treaty, has dismissed the warrant as null and void.
But it means that Putin needs to weigh the risk that he might be arrested if he travels to another country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty.
In 2023, he decided against travelling to one such country, South Africa, for a BRICS summit. But last year, he was given a red carpet welcome in Mongolia, even though it is an ICC member state.
Ushakov said Putin would take part via video link in the July 6-7 BRICS summit in Brazil.
Starmer: Nato will be 'stronger, fairer and more lethal than ever'
Sir Keir Starmer said it was “the moment to unite, for Europe to make a fundamental shift in its posture”.
At a press conference at the Nato summit in The Hague he said the commitment to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defence and security measures by 2045 will make the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal than ever”.
“This includes military spending as well as vital investments in our security and resilience, like protecting our cyber security and our energy networks,” he said.
Sir Keir said that under the Nato new definitions “we estimate that we will reach at least 4.1% of GDP in 2027 keeping the British people safe and strengthening our leadership in Nato even further”.
He said the Nato summit had sent a “decisive message to aggressors”.
Ukraine on 'irreversible path' to Nato, Rutte Says
Nato General Secretary Mark Rutte has said Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to Nato.
Mr Rutte said the alliance would continue to support Ukraine so it can “stay in the fight” and secure a “lasting peace”.
Nato allies agree to hike defence spending and reaffirm collective defence
Nato allies have pledged to increase their annual defence spending to a total of 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035 and reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence, stating that "an attack on one is an attack on all."
In the declaration of their summit in The Hague, Nato leaders said the defence pledge would consist of investments of at least 3.5% of GDP per year in core defence requirements.
They also vowed to spend up to 1.5% of GDP on security-related expenditures, including protection of critical infrastructure and strengthening the alliance's defence industrial base.
These investments were needed to face "profound security threats", the leaders said, citing in particular the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism."
Progress on the elevated spending targets, up from the current goal of 2% of GDP, will be reviewed in 2029.
Allies reaffirmed their "enduring sovereign commitments" to support Ukraine, but left out references to Ukraine's possible future membership of the alliance, which had been included in some previous summit declarations.
Drone hunters in Ukraine find new sophisticated technology feared to be from Iran
What is Article 5 of Nato?
Article 5 is the foundation stone on which the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) is built.
It states that an armed attack against one or more of the members shall be considered an attack against all members.
It also states that if such an armed attack occurs, each member would take, individually and in concert with others, “such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.’’
That security guarantee is the reason previously neutral Finland and Sweden sought to join Nato after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and why Ukraine itself and other countries in Europe also want in.
Article 5 has only been invoked once, in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks on the US, paving the way for Nato’s biggest ever operation in Afghanistan.
But Nato allies have also taken collective defence measures, including joining the US to fight the Islamic State group in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as help keep the peace in the Balkans.
UK to provide Ukraine with hundreds of missiles with money from seized Russian assets
The UK is set to provide 350 air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sir Keir Starmer pushes for Nato to provide Kyiv with further support.
The delivery will be funded by £70 million raised from the interest on seized Russian assets.
Sir Keir said: “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defence it needs.
“The security of Ukraine is vital to the security of the UK and the Euro-Atlantic area, and our support will never waiver.
“My message to President Putin is clear: Russia needs to stop its indiscriminate attacks on innocent Ukrainian people and return to the negotiating table.”
