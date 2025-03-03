Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky tells Putin that if he wants peace talks then air strikes must stop
Europe will need to do the heavy lifting to ensure peace in Ukraine, Starmer said in a London summit involving Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that for peace talks to prevail, Russia must halt its air strikes.
The leader took to social media to share a video of the “aerial terror” of Russian air strikes as he said that more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and more than 20 missiles were launched at Ukraine over the past week “to destroy cities and kill people.”
He continued: “Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike civilians with ballistic missiles. To force Russia to stop its attacks, we need greater collective strength from the world.”
His comments follow increased backing from Europe and other global leaders after his fiery exchange at the White House with US president Donald Trump after which Republicans called for him to step down.
He has reiterated that he would step down if it meant his country would be given membership to Nato and clarified Kyiv’s gratitude to the US for its support during the war against Russia, after accusations he has not been thankful enough.
He said: “There has not been a day when we have not felt this gratitude."
Ukraine ex-president slams Zelensky over US spat
Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko has said that the only winner from the conflict in the Oval Office on Friday was Vladimir Putin.
He told Sky News: “This is not good for Ukraine. This is not good for the US.”
“The only thing that is absolutely necessary to do, urgently, is to renew the dialogue between these two strategic partners.
“We cannot be a victim of the emotional relationship between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”
Poroshenko added he hoped Zelensky “would be wise enough to use any opportunity to renew the dialogue” with the US.
The former president, who has long had a strained relationship with Zelensky, was sanctioned by the Ukraine leader last month on suspicion of “high treason” and assisting a terrorist organisation.
He was accused of making deals that pushed Ukraine into energy dependence on Russia.
Poroshenko called the sanction “stupid” and “unconstitutional”, adding it was “simply an attack on unity, an attack on democracy, an attack on the European Union, integration and aspiration.”
'I was a British army captain – what Starmer is offering Ukraine is a multifaceted masterstroke'
Retired British Army officer Mike Crofts says...
Trust me, what Starmer is offering Ukraine is a masterstroke
Zelensky believes US relationship 'will continue' but peace talks with Russia 'very far away'
President Zelensky has said that he believes Ukraine’s relationship with the US will continue” despite his fiery exchange with President Trump on Friday.
He said: “It's more than an occasional relationship.”
He continued that he believed Ukraine’s relationship with the States was “strong enough” to keep aid flowing, he said at a briefing in Ukrainian before leaving London.
He clarified that a deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away.”
No 10 insists Mandelson speaks for the government despite breaking with official position
Downing Street has insisted that Peter Mandelson speaks for the government, despite armed forces minister Luke Pollard earlier saying his latest comments do not reflect government policy.
It came after the US ambassador said Ukraine should be the first side to declare a ceasefire in its war with Russia as he called for Volodymyr Zelensky to back Donald Trump’s minerals deal in a clash with Downing Street’s position on the war.
Asked about his remarks, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “You’ve got the minister’s words on that. The prime minister’s made very clear his position on all of this and the priority here is reaching a durable peace.”
Pressed on whether, more generally, Lord Mandelson speaks for the government, the spokesperson said: “Of course, he’s our ambassador to the United States. But I’ve also been very clear that you’ve heard from the prime minister on these issues that when it comes to achieving a durable peace in Ukraine.”
But asked earlier in the day whether Lord Mandelson was speaking for the government, armed forces minister Luke Pollard said simply: “No... that’s not government policy.”
Air strikes must stop for peace talks to prevail, says Zelensky
President Zelensky shared a video of Russia’s ‘aerial terror’ to X as he reiterated that his country is “fighting for the normal and safe life it deserves, for a just and reliable peace.”
He continued: “We want this war to end. But Russia does not, and continues its aerial terror: over the past week, more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and more than 20 missiles have been launched at Ukraine to destroy cities and kill people.”
“Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike civilians with ballistic missiles. To force Russia to stop its attacks, we need greater collective strength from the world.
“Strengthening our air defense, supporting our army, and ensuring effective security guarantees that will make the return of Russian aggression impossible—this is what we must focus on.
“Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity, and we will certainly restore lasting peace.”
Ukraine minister calls UN nuclear plant visit via Russian-occupied territory completely unacceptable
Ukrainian officials have condemned employees of a U.N. nuclear watchdog who visited the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine via Russian-occupied territory.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko sent a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi calling on him to ensure compliance with the law.
The letter read, per the ministry: “The rotation... cannot be carried out without the consent of the Ukrainian authorities and is in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukraine’s foreign ministry previously blamed “Russian blackmail and systematic attempts to impose upon international organisations illegal and contradictory mechanisms of operating on the temporarily occupied territories.”
Mandelson and No 10 clash over his call for Zelensky to give in to Trump on Ukraine ceasefire deal
Lord Mandelson has said Ukraine should be the first side to declare a ceasefire in its war with Russia as he called for Volodymyr Zelensky to back Donald Trump’s minerals deal in a clash with Downing Street’s position on the war.
The UK ambassador to the US said president Zelensky needs to “get back on the same page” as his US counterpart after a White House meeting between the pair descended into an extraordinary shouting match.
After Mr Zelensky was asked to leave the White House early, without signing a deal giving the US access to Ukrainian minerals, Lord Mandelson said a “very radical reset” was needed.
Archie Mitchell reports...
Zelensky should give in to Trump on Ukraine ceasefire, says Mandelson
UK minister downplays France's 'one month truce' proposal
UK armed forces minister Luke Pollard has played down French proposals for a one-month truce in Ukraine, warning that a temporary pause could give Russia time to regroup and attack again.
He said various options were on the table, as he told Times Radio: “No agreement has been made on what a truce looks like, and so I don't recognise the precise part you mentioned there.”
He appeared to signal that military deployments to Ukraine from European countries would be possible even without the prospect of a US “backstop”.
Asked whether troops could be sent to Kyiv with or without an American guarantee, he said: “Military deployments are possible. But the point is, we want a durable and lasting peace.
“And this is where it’s really important to understand the distinction between a short pause, which might be able to be achieved, but that doesn't sustain a durable peace, because there's a genuine worry by President Zelensky and the Ukrainians that a short pause will simply allow the Russian forces to reconstitute, to rearm, to regroup and then to attack again.”
Belfast to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in 'hugely significant' moment
DUP leader Gavin Robinson described an order for the Thales missile factory to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine as "hugely significant" for the Belfast workforce.
He continued that the Oval Office confrontation between Trump and Zelensky was “appalling”.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) will be made at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast, creating 200 jobs.
He said: “This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes.”
The missiles, capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 3.7 miles (6km) away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones.
Mr Robinson said during a press conference: “Ukraine would have fallen had it not been for the contribution from Belfast in the early phases.
“While international coalitions have increased and contributions have been made from a wide range of countries and companies, the Belfast contribution has continued to grow.
“It is of vital importance. To achieve a contract of £1.6 billion with 5,000 units and the encouragement for employment of 200 new employees at Thales is hugely significant indeed.”
Donald Trump hints at no territory concessions to Putin
President Trump took to Truth Social to say he was the only president to never give any of Ukraine’s land to “Putin’s Russia”.
In a separate post, he teased: “TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!”
