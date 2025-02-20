Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer backs ‘democratically elected’ Zelensky after Trump calls Kyiv leader dictator
Trump claims Zelensky is a dictator and Ukraine could soon cease to be a country
Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated his support for the “democratically-elected” Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump launched into a war of words against the Ukrainian leader, describing him as a “dictator” who had “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left”.
Sir Keir’s office said he and Mr Zelensky had held a phone call following Mr Trump’s remarks during which the PM “stressed the need for everyone to work together,” a statement issued by his office said after the call.
“The prime minister expressed his support for President Zelensky as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War II,” the statement added.
Earlier, Mr Trump hit back at Mr Zelensky after the Ukrainian leader said the US president was living in a “disinformation space” of Russian making.
“A modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a war that couldn’t be won, that never had to start,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle’.
“A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”
Zelensky says preparations in place for Trump envoy's visit to Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine carried out several meetings ahead of the anticipated visit of US envoy Keith Kellogg, who is in Kyiv today.
“A lot of meetings and briefings – military command, intelligence, ministers – all in preparation for talks with president Trump’s representative, General Kellogg, who is already in Kyiv,” he said on X.
“Our meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and it is crucial that this discussion – and our overall cooperation with the US – remains constructive,” Mr Zelensky said.
Democrats call out Trump for siding with 'thug' Putin
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York was appalled that Donald Trump was blaming Ukraine for Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion.
"It's disgusting to see an American president turn against one of our friends and openly side with a thug like Vladimir Putin," Mr Schumer said.
Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said Mr Trump's words were insulting to the thousands of Ukrainians who have died in the war and he accused the president of parroting Mr Putin.
"I would call on President Trump to apologise to the people of Ukraine, but it would be a waste of breath," Mr Durbin said. "Donald Trump is a pushover for Putin,” he said.
Senator John Kennedy, R-La, said he disagreed with Mr Trump's suggestion that Ukraine was responsible.
"I think Vladimir Putin started the war," Mr Kennedy said. "I also believe, from bitter experience, that Vladimir Putin is a gangster. He's a gangster with a black heart who has Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's ‘taste for blood’,” he said.
Russian guided bomb attack kills at least one in Kupiansk
A Russian guided bomb killed at least one person in and around Ukraine's northeastern city of Kupiansk yesterday, a key logistics centre subjected to increasing attacks in recent months.
Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces targeted a residential area of Kupiansk and rescuers retrieved the body of one resident from under rubble. He said two people were injured in an attack on a village south of the city.
Prosecutors in the region said two people were killed in the course of the day.
Kupiansk, east of Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, was seized by Russian troops in the early weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Andriy Besedin, head of Kupiansk's military administration, told Ukrainian media outlet Espreso TV on Tuesday that the situation around the town was "very difficult and critical".
Challenges for the Russian economy in 2025
The Russian economy has shown resilience during the three years of war in Ukraine and Western sanctions. However, as the war approaches its fourth year, the economy faces major challenges with key economic policymakers at odds on how to address them.
Below are the key challenges for the Russian economy in 2025:
Inflation
- Russian annual inflation reached 9.5% in 2024, driven by high military and national security spending, which is set to account for 41% of total state budget spending in 2025, state subsidies on loans, and spiralling wage growth amid labour shortages.
- Inflation tops the list of economic woes in public opinion polls, with prices for staple foods such as butter, eggs, and vegetables showing double-digit growth last year.
Economic slowdown
- The government projects that economic growth rates will slow to 2.5% in 2025 from around 4% in 2024 as a result of measures to cool down the overheated economy, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects growth at 1.4% this year.
- The pro-government economic think tank TsMAKP estimated that many industrial sectors outside defence have been stagnating since 2023, raising prospects of stagflation, a combination of high inflation and economic stagnation.
Budget deficit
- Russia's budget deficit reached 1.7% of GDP in 2024, while the country's National Wealth Fund, the main source of financing the deficit, has been depleted by two-thirds during three years of war.
- The government raised taxes to bring the deficit down to 0.5% of GDP in 2025, but its revenues could also fall due to the latest U.S. energy sanctions, which targeted Russia's oil and gas sector.
What is Russia’s strategic partnership with North Korea?
Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" pact in Pyongyang on 19 June, 2024, including a mutual defence clause in case of aggression against either country.
Kim expressed "unconditional support" for "all of Russia's policies", including "a full support and firm alliance" for Russia's war in Ukraine. Putin has said Russia would help North Korea build satellites.
The US and South Korea say North Korea has shipped ballistic missiles, anti-tank rockets and millions of rounds of ammunition for Russia to use in the war. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied weapons transfers.
Ukraine, South Korea and the US say Kim has sent more than 11,000 troops to fight for Russia in its western Kursk region, part of which has been held by Ukraine since August. Ukraine says many North Korean soldiers have been killed and wounded. Moscow has never confirmed or denied their presence.
