Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow drone attack death toll rises as crucial US-led peace talks begin
Russia claims to have destroyed 337 Ukrainian drones overnight with 91 of them over the Moscow region
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Critical talks between Ukraine and the US have begun in Saudi Arabia, the first meeting between the two sides since the disastrous White House clash between Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky last month.
The head of Ukraine’s peace delegation, Andriy Yermak, has already said the talks started “very constructively”. The UK has been advising Ukraine on how to use the talks to mend ties with Mr Trump.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz are sitting down with Mr Yermak, a top Zelensky aide, as well as the Ukrainian foreign and defence ministers, and Mr Yermak’s deputy. However, Mr Zelensky, who was in Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will not join the talks.
Reports on Tuesday morning also claimed that Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Moscow later this week to meet Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin claimed this morning that the US would inform them of the results of the talks with Ukraine. Mr Witkoff was due to attend the talks with Ukraine today but has not been pictured at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Moscow, killing three people, sparking fires, closing airports and forcing dozens of flights to be diverted, Russian officials said.
How many people have been killed in Moscow during Ukrainian strikes?
Ukraine may have increased its long-range attacks on the Russian capital of Moscow but civilian casualties remain minimal.
There is only one other recorded death from a Ukrainian strike, from back in September last year.
A drone struck a residential building in the Ramenskoye district in southeast Moscow, killing a 46-year-old woman and injuring three others.
There have been at least five Ukrainian aerial attacks aimed at the Moscow region in the past three years, including one in August 2023, three in 2024 and last night’s assault.
How Elon Musk weaponised X against Ukraine’s president Zelensky
How Elon Musk weaponized X against Ukraine’s president Zelensky
Nearly 90% of Ukrainians believe Russia won’t halt the front line
Nearly 90 per cent of Ukrainians believe that Russia intends to expand its war in Ukraine beyond the current areas of combat.
A study published by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has found that 87 per cent of Ukrainians, consistent across all regions, believe Moscow will not stop at the current front line.
The survey was published as US president Donald Trump insists that Vladimir Putin will honour his request to freeze the frontline.
The survey was conducted between 14 February and 4 March with 1,029 respondents aged 18 and older, interviewed by telephone across all Ukrainian government-controlled regions.
Update: Death toll in Moscow increase to three
The number of people who have been killed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region has risen to three, local officials have claimed.
All three deaths happened as a result of a strike on a parking lot in Domodedovo, in the southern suburbs of Moscow.
Trump has left Zelensky no choice but to bend the knee in Saudi Arabia
Trump has left Zelensky no choice but to bend the knee in Saudi Arabia talks
Mapped: Russia retakes chunk of Kursk
Russia has claimed its troops have retaken nearly 40 square miles of territory and 12 settlements in its Kursk region as part of an offensive to force the Ukrainian army to flee from western Russia.
The Russian advances threaten to encircle thousands of Ukrainian soldiers just as Ukraine holds talks with top US diplomats in Saudi Arabia.
Ukrainian troops seized at least 500 square miles of the Kursk region in August in what Kyiv said was an attempt to gain a bargaining chip in future negotiations and to force Russia to shift forces from eastern Ukraine.
Senior Ukrainian officials told The Independent that the partial taking of Kursk was their attempt to force Russia to the negotiating table.
But by mid-February, Russia had taken back 300 square miles of territory there. In recent days it launched a major paratrooper offensive from multiple directions that threatens to cut off Ukraine's supply lines and potential routes of withdrawal.
Ukraine's top general said on Monday that Ukrainian troops fighting in Kursk were not at risk of encirclement, despite a recent counteroffensive by Russian forces that has included North Korean troops.
“The units are taking timely measures to manoeuvre to advantageous positions for defence,” General Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Trump saying ‘Ukraine may not survive’ is a dire warning – and threat
Trump saying ‘Ukraine may not survive’ is a dire warning – and threat
Yermak: Peace talks with US have started 'very constructively'
The head of Ukraine’s peace delegation has said talks with the US in Saudi Arabia have started “very constructively”.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, wrote on Telegram: “The meeting with the US team started very constructively. We are working towards a just and lasting peace.”
We have some more photos of the Ukraine-US meeting
Below, we have some more photos from today’s talks between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, posted several pictures of the meeting.
He is leading the Ukrainian delegation.
Mr Yermak is pictured in the centre of the Ukrainian team on the right. On his right is Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha. On Mr Yermak’s left, is Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov. Both are considered loyalists to Mr Yermak.
Across the table, US secretary of state Marco Rubio is sitting opposite his Ukrainian counterpart. US national security advisor Mike Waltz is sitting on Mr Rubio’s right.
Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was due to attend the talks but does not seem to be there. He is expected to travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin later this week.
The Saudi Arabian foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is pictured sitting at the head of the table on the left. On his left is the country’s national security adviser Musaid Al Aiban.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments