Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump threatens Putin with ‘severe tariffs’ as he pledges Patriot missiles for Kyiv

Donald Trump has once again expressed his disappointment with Russian president Vladimir Putin and announced 100 per cent sanctions on Russia as he pledged more weapons for Ukraine, including 17 Patriot missiles which Kyiv has urgently sought.
"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs," the US president said, announcing sanctions on countries who trade with Moscow. "If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100 per cent,” the US president said, adding that he was disappointed in Mr Putin.
Mr Trump announced that billions of dollars of US weapons would go to Ukraine, and said: "We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to Nato.”
"We have one country that has 17 Patriots getting ready to be shipped... we're going to work a deal where the 17 will go or a big portion of the 17 will go to the war site,” he said, adding that some will “come very soon, within days”.
Mr Trump has grown increasingly disenchanted with Mr Putin after he resisted Washington's attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
'Trump did not go as far as Russian markets had feared'
Artyom Nikolayev, an analyst from financial information firm Invest Era, said the US president Donald Trump did not go as far as Russian markets had feared.
"Trump performed below market expectations. He gave 50 days during which the Russian leadership can come up with something and extend the negotiation track. Moreover, Trump likes to postpone and extend such deadlines," he said.
Zelensky nominates new prime minister to lead Ukraine government
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Monday to lead a new government, setting the stage for a political reshuffle as Ukraine's war with Russia raged on.
Mr Zelensky also proposed that Ukraine's current prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, take over as defence minister, describing him as holding the right qualifications for a very important job.
"We... discussed concrete measures to boost Ukraine's economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our domestic weapons production," Mr Zelensky wrote on X.
"In pursuit of this goal, we are initiating a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine," he said, adding that he had proposed that Ms Svyrydenko lead the government and "significantly renew its work".
Ms Svyrydenko, 39, is an economist and has served as first deputy prime minister since 2021. She played a key role in recent negotiations for a minerals deal with the United States.
Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions if no peace deal is reached in 50 days
The US could impose crippling secondary sanctions on Russia if the three-year-old war it has been waging against Ukraine is not brought to an end by 2 September, president Donald Trump has said.
Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday alongside Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Mr Trump said he’s “very unhappy” with Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, and pledged to impose what he described as “very severe tariffs” on Moscow “if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”
“I’m disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there. So based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don’t have a deal in 50 days, it’s very simple, and they’ll be at 100 percent, and that’s the way it is. That can be more simple. It’s just the way it is. I hope we don’t have to do it,” he said.
