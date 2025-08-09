Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump sets time and place for Putin summit and expects ‘swapping of territories’

Trump confirms meet with Putin is not conditional on Putin-Zelensky talks

Donald Trump has said he will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The US president declared on Truth Social: “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.

“Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This follows difficulty arranging a potential meeting place with the Russian leader, who faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in March 2023.

Earlier, Mr Putin said the UAE would be an "entirely suitable" venue for the meeting but stopped short of confirming it would be the host.

This came hours after Mr Trump said he would meet Putin even if the Russian leader refused to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Trump, when asked whether Mr Putin would need to meet Mr Zelensky to secure a summit with the US, said: “No, he doesn't. No.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Mr Trump said any peace deal may involve “some swapping of territories”.

“We're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” he said.