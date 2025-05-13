Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin slams ‘unacceptable’ ceasefire ultimatum after Moscow told to agree today
Volodymyr Zelensky says he is ready to meet Putin ‘personally’ this week in Istanbul, Turkey, for peace talks
Moscow has hit back at Europe's 30-day ceasefire ultimatum as “unacceptable” and “unsuitable” following Western threats of sanctions.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was wrong to “use such language with Russia” as Europe’s deadline for Russia to agree to a truce with Ukraine got closer.
European countries, with the backing of US president Donald Trump, have told Vladimir Putin to agree to the ceasefire by Monday or face more sanctions.
On Monday, a German government spokesperson said: “The clock is ticking, we still have 12 hours until the end of the day, and if the ceasefire is not in place by then, the European side will [set in motion] preparations for sanctions.”
Mr Peskov hit back, saying: “The language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia, it is not suitable. You can't use such language with Russia.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be “waiting for Putin, personally” in Istanbul, Turkey, after the Russian leader proposed direct talks there on Thursday to settle the war.
