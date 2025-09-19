Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says conflict could lead to world war and Putin ‘has really let me down’

Donald Trump has said Russian president Vladimir Putin ‘really let him down’, as he met with his UK counterpart Sir Keir Starmer for talks at Chequers.
“The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with president Putin. But he's let me down. He's really let me down,” the US president said, adding that “we’re sending lots of weapons to Nato”.
“Nato is paying for those weapons in full, but we’re sending them.”
The UK prime minister said the two countries are working together to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to get him to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.
It comes as the Trump administration sends Ukraine its first missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS rocket launchers under a new Europe-funded scheme.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the first two batches, worth $500m (£366m) each, will “definitely include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS”.
Ukraine is bracing for a heavy autumn offensive from Russia, with Vladimir Putin’s forces accelerating strikes on its shattered energy system, including gas infrastructure.
EU defence chief to convene talks on 'drone wall' to protect against Russia
European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Thursday he plans to convene talks with defence ministers next week on creating a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border - a project infused with urgency by a Russian drone incursion into Poland.
Kubilius told Reuters that some European Union countries had already been discussing the idea of a line of defence against drones before last week's incursion and the EU's executive arm now wanted to move quickly to turn the concept into reality.
Poland turns to Ukraine for drone warfare expertise
Poland's defence chief travelled to Kyiv on Thursday in search of Ukrainian help in developing his country's drone warfare capabilities, just over a week after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and exposed Nato's vulnerability to drone warfare.
Drones used for defence and attack have taken a central battlefield role in the more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, transforming how wars are waged, and countries are keen to master the new and quickly developing battlefield technology.
"We will be signing an agreement concerning co-operation between the (defence) ministries, but also acquiring capabilities when it comes to operating drones," Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in published comments.
EU looks to accelerate ban on Russian LNG in 19th package of sanctions, EU official says
The European Commission is discussing a proposal to accelerate a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in its 19th package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.
The package is due to be presented to member states on Friday.
Poland wants to benefit from Ukraine's knowledge and skills regarding drone warfare, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has said as Warsaw and Kyiv announced the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned systems.
"We want to benefit from your knowledge and skills, and we want Polish companies, both public and private, to be able to participate in this together," Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a news conference in Kyiv.
