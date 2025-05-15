Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Peace talks hang in balance as Putin and Trump say they won’t attend Turkey summit

Zelensky says he will fly to Istanbul at a moment's notice if Putin does show up

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 14 May 2025 23:05 EDT
Comments
Zelensky challenges Putin to meet this week after pressure from Trump

Donald Trump will no longer join Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul as it looks like Russian president Vladimir Putin won’t be there himself.

A U.S. official spoke after Putin announced the Russian delegation for the talks, a list that did not include the Russian leader himself. Washington’s special envoy Keith Kellogg had previously said Mr Trump would join the leaders in Istanbul if Putin would be there.

"We're hoping President Putin shows up as well, and then President Trump will be there. This could be an absolutely incredible meeting," Mr Kellog said. "We can get peace, I really believe, pretty fast if all three leaders sit down and talk.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, has said he will go to Istanbul only if Mr Putin does. “If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point [showing] that he does not want to end the war. Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies,” he said.

The Ukrainian president is due to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

President Trump will not join Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey

US president Donald Trump is not going to Turkey to join Russia-Ukraine talks today, a US official has said.

The official spoke after Russian revealed who would be in its delegation for the talks, and the list did not include Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump had initially toyed with the idea of going to Turkey if the Russian president were to join the peace talks there in person.

Will anyone show up to Turkey peace talks? What Trump, Zelensky and Putin have said

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says he will be waiting for Vladimir Putin in Turkey, but insists that he will not talk to lower-level Russian officials
Arpan Rai15 May 2025 04:05

