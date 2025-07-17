Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says weapons on their way to Kyiv before Russia launches 400 drones
Trump reportedly asked Zelensky why he had not struck Moscow to ramp up pressure on Putin
Donald Trump has said that US weapons are already “being shipped” to Ukraine as Washington ramps up its military support for Kyiv.
A number of Kyiv’s European allies will purchase Patriot air defence missile systems from the US to assist Ukraine’s defence. Mr Trump is also set to send a batch of offensive weapons to assist Ukraine’s war effort, although the exact makeup of this package is currently unknown.
“They are already being shipped,” Mr Trump said of the Patriots on Monday, adding that they are arriving from Germany.
Just hours later, dozens were injured in Ukraine after Russia launched a 400 drones in a mass air attack across the country. A total of 57 drones and one ballistic missile were reported to have struck 12 locations across the war torn country, according to the Ukrainian air force.
“Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
“We need to systematically strengthen our defenses: more air defense systems, more interceptors, and more determination — so that Russia feels our response.”
It comes after the US president told Volodymyr Zelensky he should not target Moscow after reportedly privately discussing strikes on the Russian capital with the Ukrainian leader.
One killed and seven injured as Ukraine attacks Russia with drones overnight
A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured six in Russia's southern city of Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Mr Gladkov said all six injured were being treated in hospital for shrapnel wounds. Six homes suffered damage in the drone attack.
The regional governor later reported another drone had injured a resident of a village northeast of Belgorod.
Russia's defence ministry said Russian air defence units had destroyed 48 Ukrainian drones over a three and a half period ending at 11.30pm (2030 GMT).
At least 29 drones were destroyed over Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border, with a further 16 over Bryansk region, another border region to the west, according to the Russian defence ministry.
Russia downs three drones headed for Moscow, mayor says
Russian air defence units downed at least three Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow in the early hours today, the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.
Mr Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage. He said specialists were examining drone fragments at the sites where they hit the ground.
Air defences were in action in other parts of Russia.
Russia's defence ministry said Russian air defence units had destroyed 48 Ukrainian drones over a three and a half hour period ending at 11.30pm (2030 GMT).
At least 29 drones were destroyed over Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border, with a further 16 over Bryansk region, another border region to the west, according to the Russian defence ministry.
15 injured as Russian attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight
Russia pounded four Ukrainian cities overnight into Wednesday, injuring at least 15 people in an attack that mostly targeted energy infrastructure, officials said.
Russia launched 400 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as one ballistic missile, during the night, the Ukrainian air force said. The strikes targeted northeastern Kharkiv, which is Ukraine's second-largest city, president Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Vinnytsia in the west and Odesa in the south.
The latest bombardment in Russia's escalating aerial campaign against civilian areas came ahead of a 2 September deadline set by US president Donald Trump for the Kremlin to reach a peace deal in the three-year war, under the threat of possible severe Washington sanctions if it doesn't.
No date has yet been publicly set for a possible third round of direct peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine. Two previous rounds delivered no progress apart from prisoner swaps.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments