Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv’s forces strike Russian ship and oil rig in fresh assault on Putin’s war machine
Ukraine has visibly widened its campaign against Russian energy facilities in recent weeks
Ukraine claimed to have struck a Russian warship and drilling facilities in the Caspian Sea during Kyiv’s latest maritime blitz against Putin’s ailing war machine.
The nighttime drone attack hit the Okhotnik-class patrol ship and an offshore drilling platform in the Filanovsky oil and gas field, owned by sanctioned energy giant Lukoil, according to Ukraine’s SOFCOM.
Damage was still being assessed on Saturday, Ukraine’s general staff said. Drones separately struck a radar system in annexed Crimea.
The reports emerged after Ukraine claimed its first attack on a Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in the Mediterranean on Friday.
The Qendil tanker sustained critical damage from the strikes in neutral waters off the coast of Libya, more than 2,000km from Ukraine, an official from Ukraine’s SBU security service said.
Russia’s “shadow fleet” of unregulated ships has been a thorn in the side of Kyiv, allowing Russia to export large quantities of oil and fund its invasion despite Western sanctions.
The strikes come as Europe announced a €90bn (£79bn) loan for Ukraine over two years – a boon for Kyiv’s economy, but less than hoped as leaders failed to agree on the use of frozen Russian assets.
Artist's battlefield collection captures the lived experience of Ukraine's resistance to invasion
In a basement near Kyiv’s Maidan Square, Ukrainian street artist Maxim Kilderov has assembled a grim collection of battlefield relics which together form an unofficial record of Russia’s invasion.
For Kilderov, who endured 55 days under Russian occupation in Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine, the objects are evidence of a war he insists must not be defined by official narratives alone.
As he spoke to The Associated Press, he wore a red MAGA hat — a gesture he described as deliberate irony, reflecting the vulnerability of a country reliant on foreign aid that can be paused or withdrawn without warning.
Currently an invitation-only exhibition, he plans to turn the site into a museum conveying the gravity of war.
Putin's goals unchanged since Ukraine invasion, US intelligence says
US intelligence reports have warned that Moscow’s goals have not changed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, despite president Vladimir Putin denying that he poses a threat to Europe.
Even as negotiations are underway to end the war, Putin is seeking control of all of Ukraine and territories of former Soviet bloc states, including members of the Nato alliance, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with US intelligence.
“The intelligence has always been that Putin wants more. The Europeans are convinced of it. The Poles are absolutely convinced of it. The Baltics think they’re first,” Mike Quigley, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Reuters.
Russia accused of deliberately targeting civilians.
Moscow's troops are deliberately targeting civilian logistics routes in the Odesa region, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Saturday.
Russia today struck reservoirs in Ukraine's southern Pivdennyi port, Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram app.
It came a day after a missile strike killed eight people there.
Ukraine to make sea drones with Portugal
Ukraine and Portugal have agreed on the joint production of Ukrainian sea drones.
Ukraine’s presidential aide Oleksandr Kamyshin wrote on social media today that after proving their worth, the drones “will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea”.
‘I was a British POW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine and the West can win this war’
Aiden Aslin, a British volunteer who joined the Ukraine’s marines, was captured and tortured by Putin’s forces in 2022 and is now back fighting the Kremlin. He tells his story to the World of Trouble podcast with world affairs editor Sam Kiley in eastern Ukraine:
‘I was a British POW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine can win this war’
ICYMI: Questions flagged by Russians to Putin during Friday's major conference
During the more than four-and-a-half-hour televised conference yesterday, Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to reporters as questions from Russians flashed on screens in the hall.
Many of the questions focused on Russians’ financial concerns amid a slowing economy and high inflation.
“When you will return the ‘normal internet?’ It’s impossible to even send a question to the president!” one question asked.
“Are you going to nominate yourself to run for president in 2030?” asked another.
“Stop price increases!” said another.
Ukraine cannot continue to survive on Europe’s starvation rations
Editorial: Despite agreeing to a €90bn interest-free loan that could keep Kyiv afloat for two years, European leaders seem unduly nervous about forcing Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. If Europe is ever to defeat Russia, it must now go further – or risk humiliation:
Ukraine cannot continue to survive on Europe’s starvation rations
Russia claims two villages in Ukraine
Russia claims to have seized the villages of Svitle and Vysoke in Donetsk and Sumy regions respectively.
Russia’s Defence Ministry made the claims on social media on Saturday.
The Independent could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
EU to pay €3bn per year in interest on Ukraine loan
EU taxpayers will pay €3 billion per year in interest on the new loan for Ukraine after leaders failed to agree on how to use frozen Russian assets, senior Commission officials told Politico.
Leaders came together this week with the aim of securing a loan against some of Russia’s €210bn in frozen assets held within the EU.
They emerged without consensus and instead agreed to raise €90bn (£79bn) for the next two years in common debt, backed by the EU budget.
Why the EU could not agree on using £80bn of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine
ICYMI: Ukraine heads for next round of talks
Ukrainian negotiators headed for the latest round of peace talks with the US on Friday after wrapping up productive discussions in Berlin at the start of the week.
Rustem Umerov, who is in the United States for the talks, said on Friday that Kyiv’s European partners will also be involved in the discussions.
"We are constructively minded. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further discussions with the American side," Umerov said. "... Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term."
Here’s the latest:
Ukraine strikes Russian tanker in the Mediterranean after receiving £80bn loan
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks