Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump calls Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after Moscow launches war’s largest air attack
Three children are among those killed after drones and missiles hit Kyiv
US president Donald Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Russia launched its largest aerial bombardment on Ukraine since the war began in 2022.
"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Mr Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night.
Mr Trump said Mr Putin is "needlessly killing a lot of people", pointing out that "missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever".
The US president warned that if Mr Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will "lead to the downfall of Russia!"
At least 12 people, including three children, have died so far in what Ukraine has called Russia’s largest aerial assault since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russia fired 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including the capital Kyiv.
Despite that bombardment, Russia and Ukraine concluded the third and final part of their largest prisoner swap yet, in which they exchanged a total of 1,000 people each.
Trump lashes out at Putin on Truth Social: 'He has gone absolutely CRAZY!'
US president Donald Trump fired off a screed against Vladimir Putin on Truth Social on Sunday night, saying the Russian president has “gone absolutely CRAZY.”
His statement on the social media platform followed brief remarks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, saying he’s “not happy” with Putin and that “he’s killing a lot of people.”
“And I don't know what the hell happened to Putin,” he told reporters. “I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people.”
On Truth Social, he wrote: “He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”
Mr Trump also said that Volodymyr Zelensky is “doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does.”
“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Mr Trump wrote. “This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred.”
Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine
Russian forces mounted the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, killing at least 12 people, including three children.
Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including the capital Kyiv, the highest number of strikes in a single night since the invasion.
The dead included three children in the northern region of Zhytomyr, local officials there said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the United States, which has taken a softer public line on Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, since President Donald Trump took office, to speak out.
"The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin," he wrote on Telegram.
"Every such terrorist Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia."
Russia and Ukraine complete prisoner swap hours after Moscow launches major aerial assault
Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners of war in the third and final part of the biggest exchange between the countries.
Russia's Defence Ministry said each side exchanged 303 soldiers, following the release of 307 combatants and civilians each on Saturday, and 390 on Friday, the biggest total swap of the war.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday's exchange, saying on X that "303 Ukrainian defenders are home."
Hours earlier, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments