Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says won’t sell Tomahawks to Kyiv for now after Putin threats
Ukrainian army chief says troops battling 'multi-thousand' enemy forces in key frontline town of Pokrovsk
Donald Trump said he was not considering giving Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for carrying out strikes inside Russia, at least for now.
“No, not really," Trump told reporters as he flew to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, when asked whether he was considering a deal to sell the missiles. He added, however, that he could change his mind.
Trump has publicly toyed with the idea of providing the long-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that Volodymyr Zelensky would like him to add Tomahawks to Kyiv's arsenal. Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500km, enough to strike deep inside Russia, including Moscow.
Trump and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte discussed the Tomahawk idea when they met at the White House on 22 October. Rutte said on Friday that the issue was under review and that it was up to the US to decide.
The US president's statement came as Ukraine’s military chief said his troops were battling “multi-thousand" enemy forces in key frontline town Pokrovsk in the Donetsk oblast.
Oleksandr Syrskyi said elite special forces had been deployed to defend key supply lines facing Russian fire.
Two dead as Russia continues to blast Ukraine’s power grids with drone attacks
Russian air attacks on Ukraine killed two people overnight and left tens of thousands more - and the entire eastern Donetsk region - without power, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
Moscow has stepped up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine as winter approaches, triggering outages and forcing emergency crews to quickly repair damage and manage rolling blackouts.
The two deaths were reported in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, where officials said cargo trucks had come under attack, while nearly 60,000 residents in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region lost power, local authorities said.
All of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is pressing forward on the battlefield, was also facing emergency power outages after attacks on energy infrastructure, its governor Vadym Filashkin said.
Ukraine deploys elite forces in Pokrovsk as 'multi-thousand' Russian forces attack
Ukrainian military chief has said his troops were battling “multi-thousand" enemy forces in key frontline town Pokrovsk in the Donetsk oblast.
Oleksandr Syrskyi said elite special forces had been deployed to defend key supply lines facing Russian fire.
Russia has been trying to capture Pokrovsk, dubbed "the gateway to Donetsk", since mid-2024 in its campaign to control the entirety of Donetsk, a Ukrainian province it claims to have annexed.
The city, home to 70,000 people before the war, has been all but completely destroyed and depopulated.
Capturing Pokrovsk would be the most important Russian territorial gain inside Ukraine since Moscow took the ruined city of Avdiivka in early 2024 after one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Kyiv said this week it had landed a helicopter with a team of special forces in Pokrovsk in a mission to halt the Russian advance. Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its troops had killed all 11 members of that Ukrainian special forces team.
A Ukrainian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied that the special forces had been killed and said the operation was continuing.
Trump warned Ukraine war is creating ‘significant risks’ for US economy
The ongoing war in Ukraine is creating “significant risks” to the US economy and is costing American firms billions in lost opportunities, a report by influential economists has warned.
The Center for Freedom and Prosperity paper by Daniel J. Mitchell and Robert O’Quinn also claims that the continuation of the conflict threatens the US dollar's status as the world’s reserve currency.
Russia and China want to end this so-called “exorbitant privilege” that sees most countries use the dollar for international trade and are using the war and trade tensions to undermine America’s position, the report argues.
The analysis also highlights a staggering $520bn opportunity for American firms in rebuilding Ukraine, alongside reclaiming $100bn in lost energy ventures like ExxonMobil’s Arctic projects.
Watch: Why Russians are fighting against Russia: ‘Putin has not only ruined Ukraine, he’s ruined my country’
Trump says no Tomahawks for Ukraine, for now
Donald Trump said for now, he is not considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia.
Without promising, Trump has been okay with the US to sell Tomahawks to Nato nations that would transfer them to Ukraine, saying he does not want to escalate the war.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has long requested the missiles, but the Kremlin has warned against any provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine.
"No, not really," Trump told reporters as he flew to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, when asked whether he was considering a deal to sell the missiles. He added, however, that he could change his mind.
His latest comments to reporters aboard Air Force One indicate that he remains reluctant.
Trump and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte discussed the Tomahawk idea when they met at the White House on 22 October. Rutte said on Friday that the issue was under review and that it was up to the United States to decide.
Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500km (1,550 miles), long enough to strike deep inside Russia, including Moscow.
Who is Europe’s ‘last dictator’ Alexander Lukashenko?
Recap: Ukraine planning widespread blackouts across Russia
Kyiv is preparing for new drone and long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure that could lead to widespread blackouts in Russia, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone systems forces, said yesterday.
The attacks would force Russian regions to adapt to disruptions in power supply, Brovdi wrote on Facebook.
"Blackouts are not scary. They’re just a bit inconvenient… The birds of the drone systems forces, together with other components of Ukraine’s deep strike capabilities, promise you a rapid, if somewhat forced, adaptation," he said, referring to drones as "free Ukrainian birds".
The drone force commander said Russia would increasingly face fuel shortages as gas and oil reserves were "burning fast".
'It is clear that Moscow aims to inflict harm primarily on our people,' Zelensky says
Russia used nearly 1,500 attack drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and more than 70 missiles of different types against Ukraine in the last week alone, President Zelensky has said.
He said in a post on X: “Almost every night, Russia strikes our people with various types of weapons.”
“It is clear that Moscow aims to inflict harm primarily on our people. That is why we are actively working to ensure reliable support for our energy sector this winter,” he added.
