Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin says ‘impossible to believe’ Moscow wants a war but warns Trump of escalation

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said it is ‘impossible to believe” that Moscow wants a war with Nato nations.
Putin said that while Europe’s “ruling elites” have warned a war with Russia is near, it is “impossible to believe” as it will run against Russia’s security interests. He was speaking yesterday at the Valdai Discussion Club, a forum of Russia experts, in the city of Sochi.
Putin has also warned Donald Trump that if he provides Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles it would be a “new stage of escalation”.
US vice president JD Vance said on Sunday that Washington was considering a Ukrainian request to obtain long-range Tomahawks that could reach targets deep into Russia, including Moscow.
"Using Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel is impossible. This would mark a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States,” Putin said.
It comes as the US is set to provide Ukraine with intelligence to carry out long-range strikes on energy infrastructure targets inside Russia, according to reports.
Russia ‘using deadly new missile upgrade’ to bypass Ukraine’s Patriot air defence systems
Russia appears to have upgraded its ballistic missiles in use against Ukraine to bypass US-made Patriot air defence systems, according to a report.
The upgrades likely involve Russia’s Iskander-M and Kinzhal missiles, which have ranges of up to 500km and 480km respectively. These missiles follow a standard flight path before suddenly diving steeply, making interception by Patriot systems difficult, Ukrainian and Western officials told the Financial Times.
One former Ukrainian official described it as a “game-changer for Russia”.
Ukraine’s missile interception rate has dropped sharply in recent months, from 37 per cent in August to just 6 per cent in September, the FT reported, citing Ukrainian Air Force data.
Russia ‘using deadly new missile upgrade’ to bypass Ukrainian air defence systems
Russia says conflict with West is no longer a Cold War but a 'fiery' confrontation
Russia has rejected comparisons to the Cold War, saying tensions with the West have escalated into a "fiery" conflict.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the EU and Nato are spreading false claims about Russian sabotage to justify increased military spending.
"I would disagree with the comparison with the Cold War," she told reporters on Thursday.
“We are already in another form of conflict. There has been no cold here for a long time; there is already fire here.”
The war in Ukraine has triggered the most serious stand-off between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, with Moscow accusing the West of provocations and interference, including drone incursions and sabotage claims.
Zakharova dismissed Western accusations of airspace violations and cyber attacks as fabrications, saying they signal preparations for provocations and are meant to defend rising defence budgets.
Putin dismisses allegations Russia flew drones into Nato airspace
Vladimir Putin scoffed at Western claims of possible Russian involvement in recent drone flights over Denmark, casting them as part of purported Nato efforts to "inflame tensions to boost the defence spending”.
"I won't do it anymore — to France, Denmark, Copenhagen, Lisbon — wherever they could reach," he said with a sardonic grin.
Nato is stepping up aerial surveillance in the Baltic Sea, while France, Germany and Sweden are bolstering Denmark’s air defences over a series of troubling drone incidents near the country’s airports and military bases.
The number of serious airspace violations in Europe has spiked in the past month, including by Russian warplanes.
Regardless of who is to blame in Denmark, European leaders believe that Russia is testing Nato.
Military planners in Moscow can observe how Western forces react, and countering intrusions by relatively cheap drones is a financial burden on the allies.
Putin says ‘impossible to believe’ Moscow wants a war with Nato
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said it is ‘impossible to believe” that Moscow wants a war with Nato nations.
Putin said that while Europe’s “ruling elites” have warned a war with Russia is near, it is “impossible to believe” as it will run against Russia’s security interests. He was speaking yesterday at the Valdai Discussion Club, a forum of Russia experts, in the city of Sochi.
He also said Europeans are sceptical as they “don’t know what is so bad about Russia and why they should tighten their belts to counter Russia”.
Power being restored in Ukraine's northern districts after Russian attacks
Emergency crews were gradually restoring power to areas of northern Ukraine disconnected from the grid by Russian attacks, Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.
A drone attack on Slavutych on Wednesday knocked out power to the Chornobyl station for three hours, including the new containment vessel erected in 2016 to keep radiation from leaking.
The fourth reactor at the Chornobyl plant exploded in 1986 in the world's worst civil nuclear disaster.
Svyrydenko said power had been fully restored in two areas of the border Sumy region hit by overnight Russian attacks.
Repairs were also proceeding in the neighbouring Chernihiv region, where more than 300,000 consumers had been left without power after Russian strikes on Wednesday.
In the northern town of Slavutych, adjacent to the decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear power station, Svyrydenko said critical infrastructure sites were back on the grid and crews hoped to restore power soon to the rest of the town.
Putin hails Alaska summit and says he felt 'comfortable' with Trump
Vladimir Putin has hailed Donald Trump's efforts to help negotiate peace in Ukraine and described their August summit in Alaska as productive.
"It was good that we made an attempt to search for and find possible ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis," he said, adding that he felt "comfortable" talking to Trump.
Putin also reaffirmed his offer to the US to extend their last remaining nuclear arms control pact for one more year after it expires in February.
The 2010 New START treaty limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.
"If they don't need it, we don't need it either," he said, adding that "we feel confident about our nuclear shield."
While praising Trump and trying to emphasize potential common interests, the Russian president sent a stern warning to Ukraine's Western allies against trying to seize ships that carry Russian oil to global markers.
He argued that would amount to piracy and could trigger a forceful response while sharply destabilising the global oil market.
Putin dismisses Trump's 'paper tiger' remark
Asked about Donald Trump dismissing Russia as a "paper tiger" because of its failure to defeat its smaller neighbour after more than three and a half years of fighting, Vladimir Putin argued that Russia has faced all the Nato allies backing Kyiv.
“We are fighting against the entire bloc of Nato and we keep moving, keep advancing and feel confident and we are a paper tiger; what Nato itself is?" he said.
“A paper tiger? Go and deal with this paper tiger then.”
France urges tougher action against Russia, saying drones should be shot down and oil ships stopped
Europe must take a more aggressive approach with Russia by shooting down drones that enter European airspace and boarding shadow fleet ships illicitly transporting oil to deprive Moscow of war revenue, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Speaking at a European summit in Copenhagen, Macron and other European leaders called for more sanctions against Russia — notably targeting its energy sector — and emphasized that Ukraine is on the front line in a widening hybrid war against Europe.
Macron urged the more than 40 leaders at the European Political Community summit to simply protect their interests without signaling their intentions to Russia.
France urges tougher action against Russia, saying drones should be shot down and oil ships stopped
Kyiv says Moscow preparing to connect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Russian grid
Ukraine accused Russia of deliberately cutting external power to the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and preparing to connect it to its own grid.
The plant, Europe’s largest, has relied on emergency diesel generators for over a week.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments