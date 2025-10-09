Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow threatens to create ‘problems’ for Europe if Kyiv gets Tomahawk missiles
Russia will retaliate to hurt Washington if Tomahawks sent to Ukraine, official says
Russia will create "problems" for Europe if Donald Trump allows Tomahawk missiles to be sent to Ukraine, a senior Russian official has said.
This week the US president said he had "sort of" decided whether to allow Ukraine's European allies to provide Kyiv with the subsonic long-range cruise missiles.
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament's defence committee, suggested Moscow would retaliate against any country that supplies the missiles to Ukraine.
“We know these missiles very well, how they fly, how to shoot them down; we worked with them in Syria, so there is nothing new. The only problems will be for those who supply them and those who use them; that's where the problems will be,” he said.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister also warned Washington against allowing Tomahawk missiles to be sent to Ukraine, describing it as a potentially "qualitative" change in US involvement in the war.
Trump said he wants to know what Ukraine plans to do with Tomahawks before agreeing to provide them.
Putin arrives for central Asia summit meetings in Tajikistan
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan yesterday to attend meetings with leaders of other ex-Soviet republics likely to focus on regional development and their relations with Moscow.
A Kremlin announcement said Putin would take part, beginning today, in a Russia-central Asia summit, also to be attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
They will then be joined by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus at a meeting of the broader Commonwealth of Independent States bringing together former Soviet republics.
Putin has been forced to limit his foreign travel in recent years due to an order for his arrest by the International Criminal Court, issued over the deportation of Ukrainian children during the course of the Ukraine war.
Three killed in Russian attacks on Kherson
Russian attacks killed three people in and around the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south, the regional governor said.
Oleksandr Prokudin said two people were killed in a morning attack on a district of Kherson yesterday. A third died when Russian forces shelled the locality of Bilozerka, outside the city.
Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson and parts of the region of the same name in late 2022, but Russian forces still hold large swathes of the region.
Ukraine inflicts frontline losses on Russian troops in Donetsk, says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces were inflicting heavy losses in a counteroffensive in eastern Donetsk region, Volodymyr Zelensky said, contrasting Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russia holds the initiative in the region.
Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelensky said he spoke for almost an hour to top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, with "particular attention on the Dobropillia operation, our counteroffensive".
He described heavy casualties in the area.Ukraine has pointed to successes in Dobropillia, just north of the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, one of the key targets in Russia's slow advance westward through Donetsk region.
Ukrainian forces, Zelensky said, were "defending ourselves along all other directions," referring specifically to Kupiansk, a largely destroyed town in northeastern Ukraine under heavy Russian assaults for months.
He also described conditions as "difficult" around Novopavlivka, farther south in Zaporizhzhia region, but said "our active defensive actions there are showing good results".
The region has been the main theatre of the more than three and a half years of war in Ukraine.
Russia says it will destroy Tomahawk missiles and their launchers
Russia will create "problems" for Europe if Donald Trump allows Tomahawk missiles to be sent to Ukraine, a senior Russian official has said.
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament's defence committee, suggested Moscow would retaliate against any country that supplies the missiles to Ukraine.
“We know these missiles very well, how they fly, how to shoot them down; we worked with them in Syria, so there is nothing new. The only problems will be for those who supply them and those who use them; that's where the problems will be,” he said.
"Our response will be tough, ambiguous, measured, and asymmetrical. We will find ways to hurt those who cause us trouble," said Kartapolov, the head of the Russian parliament's defence committee.
Kartapolov, a former deputy defence minister, said he did not think Tomahawks would change anything on the battlefield even if they were supplied to Ukraine as he said they could only be given in small numbers – in tens rather than hundreds.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister also warned Washington against allowing Tomahawk missiles to be sent to Ukraine, describing it as a potentially "qualitative" change in US involvement in the war.
In pictures: Residents in Donetsk inspect damage to residential buildings
Recap: Indian man fighting with Russian forces surrenders to Ukrainian Army
Indian man fighting with Russian forces surrenders to Ukrainian Army, Kyiv says
Recap: Russia will respond harshly if US supplies Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, RIA cites lawmaker
Russia will respond harshly if the United States supplies Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament's defence committee, said on Wednesday, the state RIA news agency reported.
"We know these missiles very well, how they fly, how to shoot them down, we worked on them in Syria, so there is nothing new," RIA cited him as saying.
"Only those who supply them and those who use them will have problems," Kartapolov said.
Watch: Huge fireball erupts as Russian attack hits Ukrainian oil depot
Recap: Russian strikes on Ukraine's gas caused critical damage to facilities
On Friday, Moscow launched its largest attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure since the start of the war, which the CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz said caused critical damage to facilities.
There were further strikes on civilian gas supply infrastructure over the weekend. Ukraine has also ramped up drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and facilities in recent weeks. It is so far unclear to what extent the strikes have hurt Ukraine's domestic gas production.
A massive wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in March reduced production by over a third, meaning that the latest attacks could have similar or larger impact.
The disruption comes at a crucial time for Ukraine as it scrambles to refill storage facilities before the onset of winter, when gas demand for heating soars.
Russia will shoot down any Tomahawk launchers if US sends them to Kyiv, says Moscow
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament's defence committee, has joined in Moscow’s warnings against the US sending Tomahawks to Ukraine.
If and when that happened, he said, Russia would use drones and missiles to destroy any launchers.
Kartapolov, a former deputy defence minister, said he did not think Tomahawks would change anything on the battlefield even if they were supplied to Ukraine as he said they could only be given in small numbers - in tens rather than hundreds.
"We know these missiles very well, how they fly, how to shoot them down; we worked with them in Syria, so there is nothing new. The only problems will be for those who supply them and those who use them; that's where the problems will be," he told the RIA state news agency.
Kartapolov also said Moscow had so far seen no signs that Ukraine was preparing launch sites for Tomahawks, something he said Kyiv would not be able to hide if it got such missiles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments