Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump threatens to send Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv unless Putin ends war
Russia expresses ‘extreme concern’ amid Trump’s warning
US president Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine unless Vladimir Putin “settled” the war soon.
"I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks'. The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that,” said Trump, adding he mentioned possibly sending it during a conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled,” he said, warning, "it's not going to be good for him" if not.
His comments came after Russia attacked Ukraine's power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter.
Moscow also expressed "extreme concern" over the US potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Zelensky described his latest call with Trump as "very productive", and that he is “waiting” for the president to approve the missile supply.
"Of course we count on such decisions, but we will see. We will see,” the Ukrainian leader told Fox News.
Moscow expresses ‘extreme concern’ over Trump’s Tomahawk missile warning
Russia has expressed "extreme concern" over the US potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published on Sunday that "the topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern".
Trump, who has been frustrated by Russia in his efforts to end the war, said last week that he has "sort of made a decision" on whether to send Tomahawks to Ukraine, without elaborating.
A senior Ukrainian delegation is set to visit the US this week.
Trump: Ukraine may get Tomahawk missiles if Putin doesn't come to the table
Donald Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday that he is considering giving Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles as the war continues to drag on and the U.S. president increasingly sours on Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Speaking as he traveled to Tel Aviv for a ceremony marking a peace deal aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas, Trump said: “I might say, ’Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.”
“The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon,” added the president. “I might tell them that if the war is not settled — that we may very well [sent Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine].”
Trump added that it was a prospect he’d likely raise with the Russian leader himself, indicating that he’d use it as leverage in his own personal negotiations with Putin.
Moscow 'exploiting' world's attention on Middle East, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “exploiting” the fact that world leaders and international media are focused on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to ramp up their attacks on Ukraine.
He said that over the course of the last week, more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and around 1,360 glide bombs have been used against Ukraine.
In a post on X, he said: “Moscow allows itself to escalate its strikes, openly exploiting the fact that the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East.
“That is precisely why no weakening of pressure can be allowed. Sanctions, tariffs, and joint actions against the buyers of Russian oil – those who finance this war – must all remain on the table.”
German Airlines call for drones threatening airports to be shot down
Germany’s leading airlines are demanding stronger action against rogue drones that disrupt airport operations, calling for police to be authorised to shoot down threatening unmanned aircraft, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.
The appeal follows a spike in drone sightings near airports in Germany and across Europe, incidents that have forced temporary shutdowns and flight delays, raising concerns about aviation safety and economic losses.
“In a threatening situation, drones must be able to be shot down,” said Peter Gerber, president of the German Aviation Association and CEO of Condor Airlines. “It annoys me that the urgency of drones is only now being recognised. We’ve been pointing out the problem for ten years.”
Gerber added that each hour of flight disruption costs airlines millions, and urged the federal government to give federal police authority to stop or destroy drones that pose a threat to civilian airports.
The decision came after two consecutive disruptions at Munich International Airport on 2 and 3 October, when flight operations were suspended following multiple drone sightings in the vicinity.
UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees hit out at ‘horrendous’ support from Home Office
Hosts of Ukrainian refugees say they are facing “endless bureaucracy” and “horrendous” support from the Home Office, with thousands stuck in limbo over three years after Russia’s invasion of the country.
For Juliet Grover, the daughter of a Jewish refugee who escaped the Nazis, the decision to become a host was personal. She signed up to the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme as soon as the war began in February 2022, firmly believing that providing refuge to those in need was important.
Yet immediately she says she was struck by the difficulties facing host families, with little to zero information and advice given by the UK government.
Read the full article here:
UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees hit out at ‘horrendous’ support from Home Office
Ukrainian refugee who fled war-torn home is now sumo’s rising star
Ukrainian refugee who fled war-torn home is now sumo’s rising star
India is now lead supplier of fuel additives for Russia’s fighter jets, Ukrainian think tank warns
India is now believed to be the biggest supplier of fuel additives used to enhance the capabilities of Russian fighter jets, according to a new report.
More than half a dozen Indian companies – suppliers and manufacturers based in Delhi and Mumbai – were found to have supplied nearly half of the total of Russia’s imported fuel additives in 2024, a Kyiv-based think tank has found.
Fuel additives are chemical compounds in liquid form added to aviation fuel for both commercial and military aircraft to boost their performance.
Read the full article here:
India is now lead supplier of fuel additives for Russia’s fighter jets, report says
Poland charges former registry office employee with providing false identities for Russian spies
A man formerly employed by Warsaw city council in its registry of births, marriages and deaths was charged with espionage for allegedly providing Russia with false identities its spies could use, Polish authorities said Thursday.
The man, identified only as Tomasz L. in line with Polish privacy laws, was indicted on charges of espionage and abuse of power, the Polish Internal Security Agency wrote in a statement on Thursday.
Authorities allege the man provided Russia with intelligence from 2017 to 2022, while he was working in the archives of the Warsaw municipality’s civil registry.
Read the full article here:
Poland charges former registry office employee with providing false identities for Russian spies
UK ready to spend frozen Russian assets to fund loan to Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer has signalled his readiness to advance plans for using frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine's war effort.
His stance follows a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen last week, where discussions centred on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine, funded by immobilised Russian assets.
Sir Keir subsequently co-signed a joint E3 statement on Friday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Read the full article here:
UK ready to spend frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine loan
Moscow previously accused 'entire infrastructure' of NATO of supplying intelligence to Ukraine
Earlier this month, Moscow said that Washington and its NATO alliance were regularly supplying intelligence to Kyiv in the war Putin launched in February 2022.
"The supply and use of the entire infrastructure of NATO and the United States to collect and transfer intelligence to Ukrainians is obvious," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters then.
On Sunday, the Financial Times quoted U.S. and Ukrainian sources and said U.S. intelligence helps Kyiv shape route planning, altitude, timing and mission decisions, enabling Ukraine's long-range, one-way attack drones to evade Russian air defences.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments