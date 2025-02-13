Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump hails ‘great talks’ with Putin and Kyiv as EU criticises US peace negotiations
John Healey warns that even if a ceasefire could be agreed, Russia 'remains a threat well beyond Ukraine'
Donald Trump has hailed the “great talks” he had with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents on Wednesday, as he said there is a “good possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war”.
The US president announced yesterday that he would hold peace talks with Vladimir Putin in Saudia Arabia after he spoke to both him and Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone.
His announcement caused concern in Europe that a deal could be done over their heads, one that may lead to Ukraine being carved up and the continent’s security being compromised.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that should a deal be done without their consultation and it is rejected by Ukraine, Europe will look to continue supporting Kyiv to fight.
She added that it wasn’t “good tactics” to give in to Russia’s demands.
Last night, the UK, the European Union and five other countries vowed to enhance support for Ukraine following reports Mr Trump will meet with Mr Putin.
Zelensky 'will not accept' peace agreement without Ukraine at talks
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not accept any peace agreement that does not include Ukraine in talks.
The Ukrainian president spoke to journalists on Thursday, following a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us," Mr Zelensky said as he visited a nuclear power station in western Ukraine.
"I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us, we will not accept."
Downing Street says Europe needs to step up defence collaboration
European leaders agree that “Europe needs to step up in terms of defence collaboration”, Downing Street has suggested.
Answering questions about President Donald Trump and Ukraine on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the US “remains committed to the Nato alliance”, adding: “I think all European leaders agree that Europe needs to step up in terms of defence collaboration, defence spending.
“You can see that in the UK with the increased defence spending that we announced at the budget, our commitment to setting our path to 2.5% of GDP in defence, our work as part of the strategic defence review to determine the challenges, threats and opportunities that UK faces.”
Referring to a Nato meeting involving Defence Secretary John Healey on Wednesday, the spokesman added: “There was a clear message from European Nato allies to step up support for Ukraine.”
Zelensky says Europe’s security guarantees mean nothing without US
Zelensky says Europe’s security guarantees mean nothing without the US
US president Donald Trump says he will ‘probably’ meet with Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future
Trump’s behaving like an agent of the KGB – it’s time Starmer stood up to him
Trump’s behaving like an agent of the KGB – it’s time Starmer stood up to him
As the US president brags about talks with Putin, Starmer must now decide whether he has what it takes to lead the country – or go down in history as an appeasement prime minister like Neville Chamberlain, warns World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
Trump has just sabotaged Ukraine’s bargaining power with Russia
Trump’s just sabotaged Ukraine’s bargaining power with Russia - whose side is he on?
Pete Hegseth told Nato defence ministers the US won’t support Nato membership for Ukraine, or most of its peace talks platform, leaving Zelensky little room to negotiate, writes World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley
Europe will support Ukraine if it resists peace deal it hasn't agreed to, EU's Kallas says
Europe will continue to support Ukraine if it resists the terms of a peace deal struck between Russia and the US that Kyiv has not agreed to, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.
Ms Kallas said Europe and Ukraine needed to be involved in peace talks for any deal to work, and said it wasn't “good tactics” to give in to Russia's demands before negotiations have even started.
Ukraine's SBU says sanctions on Poroshenko linked to threat to state security
Ukraine's SBU security service said on Thursday that sanctions against former President Petro Poroshenko had been imposed on the grounds of a threat to national security.
“The proposals for the imposition of sanctions were submitted ... in view of the existing threats to the state security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," SBU said on Telegram.
Estonia hits back at Hegseth comments
Estonia has said it will “never recognize changing borders by force” after US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said Ukraine’s bid to reclaim it’s territory stolen by Russia was an “illusory goal”.
Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna shared a message on X from Ukraine’s foreign ministry detailing the whole of Ukraine free from Russian occupation, alongside the caption: “Estonia will never recognize changing borders by force.”
