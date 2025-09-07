Ukraine-Russia war latest: Smoke rises from cabinet building in Kyiv after massive Russian attack
Putin orders rare attack on administrative buildings in Kyiv city centre
A fire has broken out at a group of buildings housing Ukraine’s cabinet in central Kyiv amid a massive Russian drone strike on the capital city.
Vladimir Putin has so far largely refrained from targeting government buildings in Kyiv’s historic centre, meaning a direct hit on the administrative complex would be an escalation in the more than three-year war.
Russian drone debris also struck four-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, according to mayor Vitallii Klitschko, with the attack as a whole killing two people and injuring 11.
Among the dead was a 1-year-old child, whose body was dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city administration.
It is the second time Putin has launched a mass Russian drone and missile attack targeting Kyiv in the span of two weeks, despite claiming to want a peaceful end to the war.
Earlier, sources close to Donald Trump were quoted as saying the US president has become increasingly “pessimistic” about the prospect of ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine's government building hit for the first time in war
Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said for the first time that a "government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors".
She added: "We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned. The world must respond to this destruction not only with words, but with actions. There is a need to strengthen sanctions pressure — primarily against Russian oil and gas."
Ukraine says it attacked Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region
Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said this morning.
In a Telegram post, Mr Brovdi said that "comprehensive fire damage" was inflicted on the pipeline.
The transit pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Russia launches record number of drones on Ukraine
Russia launched 805 drones and 13 missiles overnight on Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.
The mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital today killed at least two people and left smoke rising from the roof of a key government building.
'Deliberately hitting civilian facilities', says Ukrainian official
Kyiv's military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said the Russian forces were "deliberately hitting civilian facilities".
He urged Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.
Explosions were reportedly heard again in Kyiv around 6.05am local time.
Russia strikes Zelensky's hometown
As well as hitting Kyiv overnight, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, where three infrastructure facilities were hit.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council, said in a post on Telegram: "Missile threat has ended. Hits recorded at three locations. Transport and city infrastructure facilities, private sector."
He added that emergency rescue operations were underway at all affected sites.
One-year-old among two killed in Russia's attack on Kyiv
A one-year-old child was among two people killed in Russia's drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
About 13 others have been injured in the attacks on Kyiv, of whom five, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to a hospital.
An elderly woman died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district following the attack, according to local reports.
Mr Klitschko reported that debris from Russian drones struck three multi-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district and another in the Darnytskyi district.
A plume of smoke was seen rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign.
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in an apartment building in Kyiv
