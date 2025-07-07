Ukraine-Russia war latest: Four dead and dozens injured in new wave of Russian strikes
The youngest injured was a three-year-old girl, said President Zelensky
At least four people have died in the latest wave of Russian drone strikes with more than 30 wounded across Ukraine, officials have said.
Kyiv said the barrage of attacks damaged apartments and even a school as areas across the north, east and south of the country were targeted. Three children were among the injured in a strike on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the youngest injured was a three-year-old girl.
Ukraine’s air force said that 105 Russian drones and missiles attacked the country overnight in the north, east and south of the country.
The military was able to down 75 drones via fire weapons and electronic warfare.
Mr Zelensky said: “In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs. We are strongly counting on our partners to fully deliver on what we have agreed. Air defense remains the top priority for protecting lives.
“We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones. Special focus is on interceptor drones. We are contracting at full capacity. I thank all partners who are helping.”
Zelensky: 'we are strongly counting on our partners to fully deliver' agreements in defeating Russia
In his latest statement, Zelensky said emphasised that Ukraine was counting on global partners to deliver on agreements as air defence remained a top priority in saving and protecting citizens.
He said: “The Russians launched 101 drones against Ukraine, most of them Russian-Iranian ‘shaheds’. Many regions were affected, and air raid sirens are blaring again across many regions this morning due to attack drones.
Zelensky says youngest child injured was three years old with one fatality
President Zelensky issued a statement after 27 people were injured overnight in Russian aerial strikes, including three children.
“Throughout the night and into the morning, emergency rescue operations have been underway in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions.
“In Kharkiv, rubble is being cleared after a strike on apartment buildings. 27 people were injured, including three children.
“The youngest, a girl, is just three years old. Three people have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, there was one fatality in Odesa. My condolences to the family and loved ones.”
Ukraine downs 75 Russian drones overnight
Ukraine’s air force has reported 105 Russian drones and missiles attacked the country overnight in the north, east and south of the country.
The military was able to down 75 drones via fire weapons and electronic warfare.
Zelensky signs deals to mass produce drones
Ukraine has inked deals with European allies and a leading US defence company to step up drone production, ensuring Kyiv receives "hundreds of thousands" more this year, the war-time country’s president announced.
Volodymyr Zelensky did not name the US business in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, but said Ukraine and Denmark have also agreed to co-produce drones and other weapons on Danish soil.
“With Denmark – new agreements on coproduction. The Danish model of investing in Ukraine’s own DIB has proven its effectiveness. Joint work on the territory of Denmark, and soon in other key partner countries, is allowing us to scale up even more. This applies to drones and many other types of urgently needed weapons,” he said on Saturday night.
He added: “As per drones, we’ve also reached an agreement with one of the leading American companies to significantly increase our joint efforts.”
Ukraine has previously used homemade drones to hit high-value military targets deep inside Russia, demonstrating its capabilities and denting Moscow's confidence.
Last month, Kyiv said it destroyed more than 40 Russian planes stationed at several airfields deep inside Russia in a surprise attack.
Outmanned and outgunned, Ukraine's army has also turned to drones to compensate for its troop shortage and shore up its defences.
While Russia has ramped up offensives this summer on two fronts in Ukraine, analysts say the front isn't about to collapse.
Russia says it downs eight Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Russian air defence units shot down eight Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow late yesterday, from a total of 90 overnight over Russian territory, the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, the defence ministry said.
Most came down over regions near Ukraine, but three were also destroyed over the Leningrad area, home to Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg, the ministry said this morning.
Russia’s defence ministry reports only the numbers of drones destroyed, not the numbers launched by Ukraine. It also does not report possible damage, but regional governors said the attacks caused no substantial damage.
Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia reported temporary airport closures in the two cities and other regional centres, as well as delays to dozens of flights.
Russia stops reporting all deaths to conceal losses in Ukraine – report
Russian authorities have stopped reporting on the number of deaths in Russia to conceal its losses from the war in Ukraine, according to a report.
Meduza, Russia’s opposition outlet, said that the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) did not report demographic data in its January to May 2025 “socioeconomic situation in Russia” report.
Additionally, electoral statistics researcher Dmitry Kobak said late last month that “Rosstat refused to fulfill his request for data pertaining to 2024 male excess mortality and monthly deaths by date of death”, said The Institute for the Study of War.
“ISW previously assessed that Rosstat is concealing population data in an attempt to obfuscate Russia’s ongoing demographic problems, and the omission of demographic data in Rosstat's reports likely also aims to obscure the Russian military's high personnel loss rates,” the think tank said in its latest update.
Three children among 23 wounded in Russia's drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine says
At least three children were among 20 people wounded as a result of a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight that damaged apartments and a kindergarten, Ukrainian authorities said this morning.
A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv as a result of the attack, mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative centre, said that most of the injuries occurred in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.
Emergency services were working at the site, Mr Sinehubov said.
Kharkiv, which lies in northeastern Ukraine near the border with Russia, has been the target of regular Russian drone and missile attacks since the start of the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion more than three years ago.
