Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump aide says India financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil

A top aide to Donald Trump accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said the US president had made it clear that it was "not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia".
"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Mr Miller told Fox News, ramping up pressure on New Delhi over its ties with Moscow.
Mr Trump, meanwhile, said his special envoy Steve Witkoff could travel to Russia this week as the US readied sanctions on Moscow if president Vladimir Putin did not agree to a ceasefire before Friday.
As the war continued, over 100 firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze at an oil depot in Sochi, Russia, after Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack on Sunday.
Donald Trump turned out to be wrong, although it may not be tactful to point it out, because the world still needs him to support Ukraine, however grudgingly. But we told him that Vladimir Putin had no interest in making peace, and so it has proved.
President Trump thought he could persuade the Russian leader to cut a deal over Ukraine. That approach might not have been as misconceived as it sometimes seemed. It might have been possible that a combination of appeasement, flattery and strong-man talk would have worked. But Putin has shown that he is not interested in negotiation. His belief in a Greater Russia, and possibly his need to wage a permanent war in order to maintain his grip on power, means that the bloodshed will continue, and even Mr Trump can see where the blame lies.
It was encouraging, therefore, that Mr Trump shortened the deadline for Russia to avoid enhanced sanctions over the Ukraine war to “10 to 12 days” a few days ago. Mr Trump’s deadlines are notoriously variable, but the president’s meaning was clear.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump gave Vladimir Putin a new deadline – agree to a ceasefire in the Ukraine war or face fresh sanctions.
It appeared the US president had finally run out of patience with the Russian leader, declaring he was “no longer interested in talks” and cutting a previous deadline of 50 days dramatically short.
But regardless of how encouraging this apparent renewed sense of urgency might be to Ukraine, Mr Trump’s views on the war and support for Kyiv are anything but consistent.
From the infamous Oval Office ambush of Volodymyr Zelensky to fluctuating financial commitments from the US, Kyiv has been wise to look elsewhere for reliable supplies – preferably Ukraine’s own burgeoning weapons industry.
Askold Krushelnycky examines how Donald Trump’s fluctuating position on the Ukraine war has encouraged Kyiv to look closer to home to produce the weapons it needs to fight Russia:
Russian and Chinese navies carry out artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan
The Russian and Chinese navies are carrying out artillery and anti-submarine drills in the Sea of Japan as part of scheduled joint exercises, the Russian Pacific Fleet was quoted as saying.
The drills are taking place two days after US president Donald Trump said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in "the appropriate regions" in response to remarks by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.
However, they were scheduled well before Mr Trump's action.
Interfax news agency quoted the Pacific Fleet as saying Russian and Chinese vessels were moving in a joint detachment including a large Russian anti-submarine ship and two Chinese destroyers.
It said diesel-electric submarines from the two countries were also involved, as well as a Chinese submarine rescue ship. The manoeuvres are part of exercises titled “Maritime Interaction-2025” which are scheduled to end tomorrow.
Ukraine's drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Sochi, governor says
More than 120 firefighters were trying to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi that was sparked by an Ukrainian drone attack, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.
A Ukrainian drone attack caused two oil tanks to catch fire at an oil depot in Sochi in southern Russia but the blazes were later extinguished, local authorities said.
The Russian defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region and 60 over the waters of the Black Sea.
The Krasnodar region is home to the Ilsky refinery near the city of Krasnodar, among the largest in southern Russia and a frequent target of Ukraine's drone attacks.
The Russian defence ministry reports only how many drones its units destroy, not how many Ukraine launched.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, said on Telegram that flights were halted at the city's airport to ensure air safety.
Three killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region, governor says
A Russian attack killed three people in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, the regional governor said, as Moscow's forces press on with their slow advance westward along the 1,000-km frontline with Ukraine.
Governor Ivan Fedorov said the three people were killed in the daytime strike on the town of Stepnohirsk. Private homes were destroyed.
In Kamianske, a town a few kilometres south of Stepnohirsk on the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia region, a military spokesperson said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops were holding on to their positions despite Russian attempts to take control.
Trump says US special envoy Witkoff may travel to Russia
Donald Trump has said his special envoy Steve Witkoff may travel to Russia, potentially on Wednesday or Thursday, as he warned that he would impose sanctions if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine before Friday.
"There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Mr Trump told reporters yesterday.
"They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens,” the US president said.
Trump's top aide accuses India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine
A top aide to Donald Trump accused India of effectively financing Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from the country, escalating pressure on New Delhi over its relations with Moscow.
"What he said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House, said, referring to the US president.
"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Mr Miller told Fox News.
Mr Miller's criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration against a major partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific.
The Indian embassy in Washington did not issue a comment immediately.
Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi would keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats.
