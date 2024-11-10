Ukraine-Russia war – live: Moscow shuts down airports as Kyiv launches major drone attack
Ukraine attacks Moscow and its region with at least 32 drones in early hours
A major Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region has forced Russia to close two major airports in the early hours today.
The drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of Moscow, its mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, claiming no major damage or casualties at the site of the downed weapons.
Russia’s federal air transport agency said it was temporarily restricting operations at the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports at 5.30am GMT.
This comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published yesterday.
And Russia said it was open to hearing president-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war.
On the battlefield, Ukraine is facing increasing difficulties in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion as Russian forces advance and North Korean troops prepare to join the Kremlin’s campaign, Ukraine’s top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Russia paying ‘extraordinary price’ in Ukraine, says UK defence chief
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Russia had suffered its worst month in October since the invasion started in 2022.
Ukrainian overnight drone attacks have set several non-residential buildings on fire in Russia’s Kaluga and Bryansk regions, regional governors said this morning.
“Emergency services and firefighters are on the site,” Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian border region of Bryansk said, without providing further detail.
The defence ministry said its air defence units had destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 17 over Bryansk.
Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region to its northeast, said a non-residential building in the region was on fire as result of Ukraine’s drone attack.
Ukraine’s drone attack forces shut two Moscow airports
Ukraine launched at least 17 drones targeting Moscow early today, forcing the temporary closure of two of the capital’s airports, Russian officials said.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the 12 drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow.
“According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris,” Sobyanin said on Telegram. “Emergency services are on the sites.”
The Ramenskoye district, some 45km (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in September Ukraine’s biggest attack on the Russian capital, when Russian air defence units destroyed 20 drones.
Rosaviatsia, Russia’s federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that “to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports,” starting at 5.30am GMT.
It did not say how long the restrictions would be in force.
Ukraine war led my son to join the Army, says defence secretary
It comes as the veterans minister revealed he has re-enlisted in the Royal Marines reserves in case a war breaks out in Europe
Putin signs into law mutual defence treaty with North Korea
Russian president Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published yesterday.
The accord, signed by Mr Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.
Russia’s upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Mr Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.
The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Read more about Moscow and Pyongyang’s pact here:
Russia ratifies North Korea pact after US says up to 10,000 North Korean troops deployed to Kursk
The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified a treaty with North Korea envisioning mutual military assistance
1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv
Ukrainian officials say one person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the port city of Odesa
Putin open to hearing Trump’s proposals for ending the war – official
Russia is open to hearing president-elect Donald Trump’s proposals on ending the war, an official in Moscow has said.
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow and Washington were “exchanging signals” on Ukraine via “closed channels.” He did not specify whether the communication was with the current administration or Mr Trump and members of his incoming administration.
Russia is ready to listen to Mr Trump’s proposals on Ukraine provided these were “ideas on how to move forward in the area of settlement, and not in the area of further pumping the Kyiv regime with all kinds of aid,” Mr Ryabkov said yesterday in an interview with Russian state news agency Interfax.
