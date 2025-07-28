Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Putin has ‘10 or 12 days’ to reach a ceasefire deal
The US President said he is ‘disappointed’ in Putin and the lack of progress being made towards ending the war
US President Donald Trump has said he will shorten a 50-day deadline imposed on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine to avoid sanctions to “10 or 12 days”.
“I'm disappointed in President Putin,” he said, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland. “I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number.”
Just an hour later, Trump reporters that this would be cut to “10 or 12 days” from now - meaning the deadline would be either August 5 or 7.
Trump previously set a 50-day deadline starting 14 July for Putin to avoid what he described as “very severe tariffs” during a meeting in the Oval Office with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that any peace deal requires Ukraine to withdraw from the four regions illegally annexed by Moscow in September 2022, which Russia never fully captured.
It comes after Russian forces downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones over several regions from Saturday night into Sunday. The drone threat also forced the shutdown of St Petersburg Pulkovo airport, leading to the suspension of dozens of flights in the early hours of Sunday.
Trump: I am not interested in talking to Putin anymore
Donald Trump has said he is “not interested” in talking with Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine anymore.
Speaking alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the US President described the conflict as a “really bloody war” and said striking a deal would be “common sense”.
"I think that eventually something's going to happen," he adds.
"It should happen fast, so many people are dying."
Trump: I will probably announce new deadline for Russia 'tonight or tomorrow'
President Donald Trump has said he will “probably announce” his new deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine “tonight or tomorrow”.
"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariff,” he told reporters.
But he added: “I don't want to do that to Russia".
"I love the Russian people, they're great people."
ICYMI: First direct commercial flight launched between Russia and North Korea
Russia has inaugurated a new regular air service between Moscow and Pyongyang, a development underscoring the deepening relationship between the two nations.
First direct commercial flight launched between Russia and North Korea
Trump says he is setting new 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia on war
Donald Trump has increased pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, saying he was setting a new deadline of 10 to 12 days for Moscow to make progress on doing so.
Trump, who is holding meetings in Scotland, said earlier on Monday that he was going to shorten a 50-day deadline he had set because of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
How Ukraine defended a strategic city for months
• Russia pushes toward the frontline city of Pokrovsk, some troops entered the city last week
• Advance was slowed for months by Ukrainian minefields, drones and defensive barriers
• Russia adapted with fibre-optic drones, but has suffered high casualties
• Ill-trained Russian soldiers, some injured, deployed to Pokrovsk, relatives of Russian soldiers say
US Auterion says it will provide Ukraine with 33,000 AI drone guidance kits
US defence company Auterion will provide 33,000 artificial intelligence guidance kits for Ukrainian drones, funded by a $50 million Pentagon contract, it said on Monday.
According to the company, the kits enable manually-piloted strike drones to autonomously track and hit targets up to a kilometre (0.62 mile) away.
Kyiv, which says it will purchase 4.5 million small First Person View drones throughout 2025, has been seeking ways to make them immune to the increasingly dense signal jamming deployed by both Ukraine and Russia.
Drones that use artificial intelligence to lock onto the shape of a target for the final part of a drone's flight are one of several solutions being deployed.
"We have previously shipped thousands of our AI strike systems to Ukraine, but this new deployment increases our support more than tenfold," Auterion CEO Lorenz Meier was quoted as saying in a company press release.
Trump's 50-day ultimatum re-capped
- Speaking in the Oval Office on 14 July, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Donald Trump said the US could impose "very severe" secondary tariffs, potentially 100 per cent, on Russia if the war in Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.
- Trump expressed strong disappointment with Russian President Putin, accusing him of being "all talk" and condemning Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets.
- The US said it would also supply additional weaponry to Ukraine, with NATO allies facilitating the purchase and transfer of these arms to Kyiv.
- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte commended Trump's decision to provide Ukraine with essential defence capabilities and allow European allies to finance the weapons.
- Trump hoped these actions, including increased NATO defence spending, would influence Putin and lead to a lasting peace in Ukraine.
- Now, speaking to Sir Keir Starmer, Trump has said he will shorten this deadline.
Russia says its forces took control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Boikivka and Belhiika in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.
The battlefield report could not independently verified.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments