Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky makes demand for Trump talks to end war as Kyiv shoots down missile attack

Trump describes Ukraine war as 'bullets whacking and hitting men'

Volodymyr Zelensky has made a demand for Kyiv to be included in talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that he believes could happen under Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Ukrainian President also said on Saturday that the terms of any deal that might arise under the new US President were still unclear – and might not even be clear to Trump himself – because Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war.

However, the Russian President has emphasised that he is open for talks with Trump on a broad range of issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine as he called for the two leaders to meet.

The Russian president told a state TV journalist on Friday: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”

The leaders’ remarks come as Kyiv shot down two missiles and 46 of 61 drones Ukraine’s military said Russia launched at the country in an overnight attack yesterday.

Ukraine’s military said its drones hit oil facilities in Russia’s Ryazan and a microelectronics production plant in Bryansk yesterday, which it said were involved in supplying Russia’s army.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s military said North Korea was preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s fight against Ukraine, despite Pyongyang suffering a high rate of losses among its existing deployment of 11,000 and seeing some of its soldiers captured.