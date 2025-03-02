Ukraine war latest: Starmer says Europe ‘facing once in a generation moment’ as security summit begins
Ukrainian president will meet with King Charles on Sunday ahead of a defence summit with European leaders
Sir Keir Starmer has told world leaders they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe
Speaking at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine, Sir Keir said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too”.
He was flanked by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.
The Ukrainian leader is among more than a dozen leaders attending the meeting from a host of European nations, as well as Canada, Turkey and Nato. It is being held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace.
Mr Zelensky will also meet with King Charles in what is being seen as a moment of royal solidarity with Ukraine.
Sir Keir Starmer revealed earlier that he would present a peace plan to US president Donald Trump after a summit of European leaders in London today.
Scholz: Europe together as friends
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has just posted a photo of leaders together inside Lancaster House.
“Together as friends and partners. For a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and security for Europe,” he wrote on X.
JD Vance protesters line streets of Vermont after Zelensky clash
What to expect for the rest of today?
As Sir Keir Starmer now leads talks behind closed doors at Lancaster House, we are getting ready for a flurry of press conferences later today.
Statements are expected from Sir Keir, French president Emmanuel Macron, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, outgoing German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
These are not expected until sometime between 4 and 4.30 pm.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also go to see British monarch King Charles III at Sandringham in west Norfolk.
Starmer: Europe facing once in a generation moment
Below we have the first details from today’s summit in London. The meeting is still going on.
Sir Keir Starmer told world leaders they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe, at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
Sir Keir said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too”.
He was flanked by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.
The summit is taking place two days after talks broke down between US president Donald Trump and Mr Zelensky, when Mr Trump blasted Zelenskyy for not being grateful enough for US support.
Sunday's summit is likely to include talks on establishing a European military force to be sent to Ukraine to underpin a ceasefire.
Zelensky meets with Meloni ahead of London summit
We are now hearing that the Italian prime minister sat down with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after Ms Meloni met with Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street earlier today.
Mr Zelensky said he discussed with Ms Meloni “developing a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace”.
During her meeting with Sir Keir, Ms Meloni said the “UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge building”. Hours before, Sir Keir had told the BBC that it had been agreed he would send a joint peace proposal to US president Donald Trump with French leader Emmanuel Macron and “possibly one or two others”.
Ms Meloni is known to have close ties with Mr Trump. Could Italy, then, be one of those countries helping to pitch a plan for peace?
Video: Zelensky arrives at EU summit as leaders prepare peace deal to present to Trump
Starmer and Meloni discuss importance of transatlantic alliance in Downing Street meeting
Sir Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni discussed the “importance of the transatlantic alliance in confronting shared challenges” when they met in Downing Street this morning, in what was described as a “warm and constructive discussion”.
The two leaders met ahead of a European summit at Lancaster House this afternoon, where they talked about “how partners can work with the USA to move forward to a lasting peace for a sovereign Ukraine”, a spokesperson said.
“They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, agreeing that the UK and Italy will stand with them for as long as it takes.”
Ms Meloni and Sir Keir also discussed plans to tackle irregular migration, agreeing that "secure borders are a bedrock of a secure economy".
A spokesperson added: “They noted the significance of recent successful joint operations to disrupt smuggling gangs and agreed there is greater opportunity to disrupt gangs upstream at source when countries work together.
“They will strengthen cooperation to share intelligence and data, such as through Europol. The prime ministers committed to continue to work closely together in these areas.”
Today's meeting begins
That’s it. Europe’s leaders are now inside Lancaster House for today’s meeting on coordinating support for Ukraine.
We will have more for you when details begin to emerge from the meeting.
