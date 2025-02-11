Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces in major missile attack as Trump says Ukraine may be Russian someday
Ukraine was plunged into a blackout after Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv’s energy grid
Ukraine was plunged into a blackout after Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a massive overnight missile attack on Kyiv’s energy grid.
Ukraine's state energy company, Ukrenergo, said it imposed emergency blackouts due to the Russian attack.
It comes after Donald Trump warned Ukraine may or may not lose its sovereignty to Russia while claiming that the war-hit nation had agreed to a rare earth minerals deal with the US.
"They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday.
“But we’re going to have all this money in [Ukraine] and I say, I want it back," the president said in an interview with Fox News.
"I told them that I want the equivalent of like $500 billion worth of rare earths, and they’ve essentially agreed to do that.”
His remarks came as Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said it would not be possible to reach a peace deal if Mr Trump undermined Mr Putin’s fundamental aims.
Trump aides to visit Ukraine for first time, Zelensky says
"Serious" members of Trump's team will travel to Ukraine for the first time this week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late last night.
He also confirmed plans to meet Vice President JD Vance at the Munich conference, which begins on Friday.
Zelenskyy said his team were attempting to organise a meeting with Trump.
"This week, some people from the Trump team, serious ones, will be in Ukraine - even before the Munich conference," he said.
