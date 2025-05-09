Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump joins Zelensky in demanding 30-day ceasefire after ‘warm’ VE Day phone call

Trump threatens Putin with further sanctions if any potential ceasefire is violated

Arpan Rai
Thursday 08 May 2025 23:39 EDT
Comments
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump joins Zelensky in demanding 30-day ceasefire after ‘warm’ VE Day phone call
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump joins Zelensky in demanding 30-day ceasefire after ‘warm’ VE Day phone call (AP)

US president Donald Trump has suggested Russian leader Vladimir Putin should “ideally” accept a 30-day ceasefire, backing similar calls from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the two spoke on the phone on Thursday.

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network after speaking to Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump has also threatened further sanctions on Moscow if any potential ceasefire is violated. "If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the two leaders had shared a "warm and constructive" phone call, and that Ukraine is “ready for peace from this moment”. He said a 30-day ceasefire would be a "real indicator" of progress towards peace with Russia.

On the frontline, Russia has already violated its unilateral Victory Day ceasefire a total of 734 times, the Ukrainian military said.

Later today Moscow will host a large military parade with China's president Xi Jinping among world leaders in attendance.

Recommended

Trump asks Putin to accept 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine

US president Donald Trump has suggested Russian leader Vladimir Putin should “ideally” accept a 30-day ceasefire, backing similar calls from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the two spoke on the phone on Thursday.

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network after speaking to Mr Zelensky.

Mr Trump has also threatened further sanctions on Moscow if any potential ceasefire is violated.

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the two leaders had shared a "warm and constructive" phone call, and that Ukraine is “ready for peace from this moment”.

He said a 30-day ceasefire would be a "real indicator" of progress towards peace with Russia.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and president Donald Trump talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and president Donald Trump talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Arpan Rai9 May 2025 04:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in