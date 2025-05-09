Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump joins Zelensky in demanding 30-day ceasefire after ‘warm’ VE Day phone call

US president Donald Trump has suggested Russian leader Vladimir Putin should “ideally” accept a 30-day ceasefire, backing similar calls from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the two spoke on the phone on Thursday.
"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network after speaking to Mr Zelensky.
Mr Trump has also threatened further sanctions on Moscow if any potential ceasefire is violated. "If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."
Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the two leaders had shared a "warm and constructive" phone call, and that Ukraine is “ready for peace from this moment”. He said a 30-day ceasefire would be a "real indicator" of progress towards peace with Russia.
On the frontline, Russia has already violated its unilateral Victory Day ceasefire a total of 734 times, the Ukrainian military said.
Later today Moscow will host a large military parade with China's president Xi Jinping among world leaders in attendance.
Trump asks Putin to accept 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine
