Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says new peace talks in Turkey tomorrow after previous fail to end conflict

Volodymyr Zelensky has said the next set of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is planned to be held in Turkey tomorrow after previous round of talks to end the war failed to yield conclusive results.
"Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting with the Russian side in Turkey," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow."
This comes as Europe has promised more air defence systems and ammunition for Ukraine hours after Kyiv was hit by another barrage of Russian drones and missiles overnight.
Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) yesterday, UK defence secretary John Healey said Ukraine and its allies stand at a moment of “maximum opportunity” to bolster Kyiv for negotiations to end the war. He called on the UK and other allies to use Donald Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Vladimir Putin to start a “50-day drive” to arm Ukraine ahead of any talks.
Politico reported London and Berlin confirmed that Germany will spend €170m in UK-led procurement of air defence ammunition for Kyiv
UK targets 135 Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers with fresh sanctions
Britain imposed new sanctions on Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", targeting 135 oil tankers along with two Russian firms, shipping company Intershipping Services LLC and oil trader Litasco Middle East DMCC.
The oil tankers are critical to Russia's energy and oil sectors, with the British government saying they form part of the fleet responsible for carrying $24bn worth of cargo since the start of 2024.
Foreign minister David Lammy said the new sanctions would further "dismantle" Russian President Vladimir Putin's so-called "shadow fleet and drain Russia's war chest of its critical oil revenues".
The government said Intershipping Services LLC is responsible for registering vessels under the Gabonese flag, enabling them to transport up to $10bn worth of goods annually on behalf of the Russian state.
Sanctions were also imposed on Litasco Middle East DMCC for its continued role in shipping large volumes of Russian oil, the government said.
The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest sanctions.
Moscow has previously called Western sanctions illegal and said they destabilise global energy markets.
On Friday, the European Union agreed an 18th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including measures aimed at dealing further blows to the Russian oil and energy industry.
As part of that, the EU and Britain set out plans to lower the crude oil price cap from $60 per barrel to $47.60 to disrupt Russia's oil revenues.
Western defence chiefs hold Ukraine meeting
The virtual meeting of high-level military officials yesterday was led by British defence secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth and Nato leader Mark Rutte, as well as Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, attended the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
Moscow has intensified its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate as Russian drone production expands.
Ukraine's new defence minister Denys Shmyhal urged allies to speed up deliveries of American air defence systems under the plan put forward by the US president Donald Trump.
"I request the US to make these weapons available for purchase, and our European partners to extend all the needed financing for their procurement," Mr Shmyhal, who until recently served as prime minister, said as the meeting began.
At yesterday’s meeting, Mr Healey was expected to urge Ukraine's Western partners to launch a "50-day drive" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to fight Russia's bigger army and force Russian president Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, the UK government said in a statement.
Nato's Grynkewich told The Associated Press on Thursday that "preparations are underway" for weapons transfers to Ukraine while US ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker said he couldn't give a time frame.
Mr Trump's arms plan, announced a week ago, involves European nations sending American weapons, including Patriot air defence missile systems, to Ukraine via Nato — either from existing stockpiles or buying and donating new ones.
In an shift of tone toward Russia, Mr Trump last week gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions.
Russia confirms peace talks will take place tomorrow
Officials in Russia have said peace talks for Ukraine war will take place in Turkey tomorrow, Russia's state Tass news agency quoted a source.
The RIA news agency, also quoting a source, said they would take place over two days, Thursday and Friday.
The Kremlin said it was waiting for confirmation of the date of the talks but said the two sides were "diametrically opposed" in their positions on how to end the war.
