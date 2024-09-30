Ukraine-Russia war live: Explosions heard in Kyiv as Zelensky says Putin is afraid to use nuclear weapons
Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern parts of Ukraine are under air raid alerts this morning
Loud explosions rocked Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine this morning as Russia launched several waves of drone attacks on the war-hit nation, military officials said.
“Several enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) are over and near the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, urging people to take cover. Witnesses heard numerous blasts in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation and saw objects being hit in the air.
Kyiv, its surrounding region and all eastern parts of Ukraine were under air raid alerts.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was afraid to use nuclear weapons because “he loves his life”.
“Nobody knows what’s in his head," Zelensky said in the interview with Fox News. "He could use nuclear (weapons) on any country at any time – or not. (But) I don’t think that he will," he said.
Russia said its forces had repelled six new Ukrainian attempts to enter its western Kursk region – a claim Ukraine has not confirmed. Kyiv still holds a stretch of territory in Kursk after a successful incursion last month.
Russia formalising new nuclear doctrine that lowers threshold, says Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says amendments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine have been prepared and are about to be formalised.
“The amendments have been prepared, and will now be formalised,” Mr Peskov told a Russian state TV reporter yesterday.
Last week, president Vladimir Putin warned the West that under proposed changes to the doctrine Russia could use nuclear arms if it was struck with conventional missiles and would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.
Mr Peskov cited the international situation, escalating tensions near Russia’s borders and the growing proximity of Nato infrastructure to them, and what he called the deeper involvement of Western nuclear powers’ in the Ukraine war on Kyiv’s side, as the backdrop for the changes to the doctrine.
He did not mention Russia’s arms imports from Iran and North Korea, including drones and ballistic missiles, which are widely reported to have been used to strike Ukrainian cities.
US must change approach to Russia, government agency says
A bipartisan committee which promotes human rights and democracy in post-Soviet states is urging the US to adjust its stance on Russia.
The Helsinki Commission, a US government agency, is calling for the US to officially recognise Moscow as a “persistent” threat to global security, and end its port-Cold War approach to the country.
A report issued by the commission and obtained by The Hill before its release has urged the US to adopt an approach more similar to its recent approach to China.
One part of the proposed strategy includes “massive” military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in order to guarantee its victory in war, The Kyiv Independent reports.
It also calls for the US to allow Ukraine’s forces to strike deep inside Russia with American weapons - one of the key debates surrounding military aid for Ukraine.
The report said the US should be reasoned in its approach to the Russian nuclear threat, stating that while it “cannot simply be dismissed”, the US “can’t let fear dominate how we think about this kind of stuff”.
In pictures: Kyiv air defences strike down Russian drone attacks
More on Russia’s Sunday night attacks on Kyiv
More on Russia’s Sunday night attacks on KyivA large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv was successfully defended by the capital city’s defence systems.
The attack caused fires and damage to a residential building but no casualties were reported, according to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the military administration in the Kyiv region.
Authorities said every drone which attacked Kyiv was shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the city’s military administration.
Kravchenko said: “The enemy assets have been destroyed. There were no casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.
Wreckage from the downed drones was found in six districts of the Kyiv region. Grass and rubble caught fire due to the fall of the wreckage.
The fire in a residential building was contained by firefighters, police in the district said.
Ukraine’s new foreign minister visits Hungary
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Budapest on Monday at the request of president Zelensky.
Syhbiha held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó as Ukraine seeks to strengthen relations with its neighbour on the south west border.
The foreign minister, who replaced former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier this month, is continuing his regional tour after he visited Romania earlier this month.
The foreign ministry’s press office said: “Key topics for discussion will include the development of good neighbourly relations, the implementation of joint projects, particularly in the areas of economy and border infrastructure, the protection of national minorities’ rights, advancing Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO and the Peace Formula as a path to a just end to Russian aggression.”
Kyiv defends several waves of overnight drone attacks on Sunday
Kyiv went through multiple waves of drone attacks over Sunday night, the city’s authorities said.
An air raid alert was in place in the capital from 1am until just after 6am this morning, as Ukrainian air defense systems battled the drones.
Vitalii Klitschlo, the mayor of Kyiv, warned residents shortly before 5am to “stay in shelters” due to a wave of drones “over and near the capital”, The Kyiv Independent reported.
There have been no casualties or damage to the city reported.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces launched 73 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight, with 67 intercepted.
Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said: “All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized.” It is not clear how many drones attacked Kyiv.
Far-right party against Ukraine aid wins Austria election
The Freedom Party (FPÖ) in Austria won a momentous general election yesterday.
Led by Herbert Kickl, the far-right party has voiced its opposition to aiding Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
It won 29.2 per cent of the vote over the centre-left Social Democrats and the ruling conservative Austrian People’s Party,The Kyiv Independent reported.
The FPÖ has failed to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opposes EU sanctions on Russia, and many MPs walked out of a speech to the Austrian parliament by President Zelensky last year.
It comes as the far-right continues to succeed in European general elections, with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni leading a right-wing coalition in government while the AfD in Germany run high in the polls.
But Meloni, in contrast to Kickl, has given her full backing to EU support for Ukraine.
Russia launched more than 75 drones and missiles in overnight attack
Russia fired 76 drones and missiles in an overnight attack on Ukraine, the country’s air force said on Telegram Monday morning.
In the attack, Russia used 73 drones and three missiles, including one ballistic and one guided cruise missile, Ukraine’s air force said.
“One drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures. One UAV remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work is underway,” it said in a statement.
It said the attack was repulsed by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the air force and the wider Ukrainian military.
Russia claims Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s substation attacked
The management of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said Ukrainian forces had launched a new attack on a nearby electricity substation, destroying a transformer yesterday.
Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest with six reactors, in the early days of its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side regularly accuses the other of attacking or plotting to attack the plant.
Yesterday, an artillery strike hit a transformer at the “Raduga” substation in the town of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, the plant’s management said on Telegram.
It described the incident as “yet another terrorist act aimed at destabilising the situation in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s satellite city”. A photograph shared by authorities showed smoke billowing from the top of a building. It said power supplies to Enerhodar had not been interrupted.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has stationed monitors permanently at the plant and urged both sides to refrain from all attacks on it.
