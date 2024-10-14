✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused North Korea of supplying troops to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine.

The alliance between Russia and North Korea is “no longer just about transferring weapons”, the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address. “It is actually about transfer of people.”

He sought an evolution of Ukraine’s relationship with its allies as he asked for support from Western partners and “more sustained supplies for our forces rather than a simple list of military hardware”.

He claimed that Russian forces were trying to oust Ukrainian troops from their positions in Russia’s Kursk region but Kyiv’s forces were holding strong.“Russia tried to push back our positions, but we are holding the designated lines,” the president said earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russia launched 68 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces hit a fuel depot supplying Russia’s army, with a fire detected at the facility which stores oil and oil products, Kyiv said.