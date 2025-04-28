Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war live: North Korea confirms it sent troops to Putin’s invasion to ‘annihilate’ Ukraine

Kim Jong Un says his troops were sent to Ukraine war to liberate Kursk area in cooperation with Putin’s forces

Arpan Rai
Sunday 27 April 2025 23:33 EDT
Comments
Putin congratulates military after Russia says all Ukrainian troops have left Kursk region with help of North Korea

Kim Jong Un has confirmed he sent his troops to support Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine in a rare admission months after North Korean soldiers were seen fighting in Europe.

Mr Kim said his deployment order was meant to "annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces”.

"They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honor of the motherland," Mr Kim said on Monday.

Around 10,000 to 12,000 North Korean troops were estimated to have fought alongside Russian forces last fall in Kursk where Ukraine had launched a surprise incursion, according to the intelligence estimates from the US, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

North Korea hadn't confirmed or denied its reported troop deployments to Russia until Monday.

This comes as Ukraine denied Mr Putin’s claim that his forces have regained full control of the border region of Kursk, insisting that fighting is still ongoing.

However, Ukraine’s military called the Russian claim “propaganda tricks”. “The operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold their positions and perform their assigned tasks,” it said.

