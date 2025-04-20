Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin and Zelensky accuse each other of breaking Easter ‘truce’
UK urges Russia to agree to unconditional truce
Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin are each accusing the other of breaking a supposed Easter ceasefire.
Despite the Russian president's declaration of a truce on Saturday, set to be in place until midnight on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said in a post on X on Easter morning: “Between 6pm yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by Russians 290 times.”
Russia's defence ministry then claimed that Ukraine had broken the ceasefire more than a thousand times, inflicting damages to infrastructure and causing civilian deaths.
Mr Zelensky later accused Russia of stepping up its attacks despite the ceasefire, proving either that Mr Putin “does not have full control over his army” or that the truce is merely a PR exercise.
The UK has urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire, as Ukraine has done.
“Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion,” the British foreign ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has brought home hundreds of its soldiers in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.
ANALYSIS: Why Putin’s Easter ‘ceasefire’ is a dangerous distraction from his original sin
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Using Easter as a propaganda tool, the Russian president’s “unilateral” ceasefire declaration this weekend is a deliberate waste of time intended to shift attention away from Vladimir Putin’s original sin.
That sin, better understood as an international crime leading to more crimes against humanity, was the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, the 2022 full-scale Anschluss against Kyiv, along with the mass murder and deliberate targeting of civilians that followed.
Of course Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has been quick to point out that Putin quickly or immediately ignores his own declaration.
“Between 6pm yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by Russians 290 times,” Zelensky said.
Meanwhile Russia claims there were 444 “shooting” attacks by Ukraine after Kyiv said it would also observe the “ceasefire”.
The real issue here is that Putin has got us all talking about who and who violated what about which ceasefire (Ukraine had agreed another one brokered by the US which Russia also agreed to but didn’t sign up for as the Kremlin wanted some tweaks).
A ceasefire of 30 hours, offered by Putin over Easter, should be extended into a recognition of the earlier non-agreement on a 30 day US-brokered ceasefire Keir Starmer and others said. The vain hope is that a down-weapons agreement can be parlayed into a longer-term peace deal.
But Putin has massed close to 70,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern border and may soon launch a renewed assault to carve away (at least) the chunks of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces Russia has already captured. He might equally use those forces to have a go at Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, a half-hour drive from the Russian border.
Any ceasefire now gives Russian forces time to re-supply and reposition.
Ukrainians gather together to mark Easter with little faith in ceasefire with Russia
Ukrainians are gathering together to mark Easter, with little faith in the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia as both sides accuse the other of breaking a temporary truce.
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians gathered outside the ruins of a damaged church in northern Ukraine on Sunday to mark Easter, doubting a ceasefire with Russia might be possible.
In the village of Lukashivka in the Chernihiv region, briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022, parishioners of the damaged Ascension Church arrived early at a small makeshift wooden church built last year to cater to the needs of the faithful, holding traditional Easter baskets and cakes to have them blessed.
Russia claims Ukraine broke ceasefire over a thousand times and reports civilian casualties
Russia's defence ministry claimed on Sunday that Ukraine had broken the Easter ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin more than a thousand times, inflicting damages to infrastructure and causing civilian deaths.
The ministry said that Ukrainian forces had shot at Russian positions 444 times while it had counted more than 900 Ukrainian drone attacks.
It said the border districts of the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions have been attacked.
"As a result, there were deaths and injuries among the civilian population, as well as damage to civilian objects," it said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
The defence ministry also said that the Russian military had gained control of Novomikhailivka in eastern Ukraine before the declaration of ceasefire.
Russia steps up Ukraine attacks proving Putin has no control over army or truce is PR exercise, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of stepping up its attacks despite the Easter ceasefire it declared, proving either that Vladimir Putin “does not have full control over his army” or that the truce is merely a PR exercise.
The Ukrainian president wrote on X on Sunday morning that Russia had launched 26 assaults from midnight up until midday local time (9am GMT).
"Either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favourable PR coverage," Mr Zelensky's post said.
Putin shown to be 'sole cause' of war, Zelensky argues
Volodymyr Zelensky said that some areas were quieter since the ceasefire was announced, which he claimed showed Vladimir Putin to be the "sole cause" of the war.
"The moment Putin actually ordered a reduction in the intensity and brutality of attacks, fighting and killings decreased. The sole cause of this war and of its prolongation lies in Russia," the Ukrainian president wrote on X.
Ukraine shoots at Russian troops 444 times despite ceasefire, Russian news agency claims
Ukraine has shot at the positions of Russian troops 444 times despite the Easter ceasefire, Russian news agency IFX has claimed, citing Russia’s defence ministry.
Russia gained control of Novomikhailivka in Ukraine before truce, state news agency reports
The Russian military had gained control of Novomikhailivka in eastern Ukraine before Vladimir Putin’s declaration of the Easter ceasefire, Russian state news agency RIA has reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.
Ukraine launched 48 drones at Russia overnight, state news agency claims
Ukraine launched 48 drones at Russia overnight including one in Crimea, Russian state news agency TASS has reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.
Blasts reported in Russian-controlled Donetsk amid Easter ceasefire
Several blasts ripped through Russian-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday amid an Easter ceasefire declared by the Kremlin, Russian news agency reported.
The TASS state news agency, citing local "operative services", said at least three blasts were heard in the city, which has been under Russia's control since 2014.
The RIA news agency also said that at least three explosions were heard in the city after 9am (7am BST), citing its reporter in the area.
The battlefield reports could not be immediately independently verified.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise one-day ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday for Easter, but Kyiv said Russian forces continued artillery fire and called instead for an extended true halt to hostilities.
Message of Easter 'resonates in every Ukrainian heart', Zelensky says
Easter is a day that "gives us all hope" with meanings rooted in the story of Christ and a message that resonates "in every Ukrainian heart", the Ukrainian president said on Sunday.
The message "strengthens our faith, which, despite everything, has not faded over 1,152 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said.
"Each of us has lived through such moments – when it hurts deeply, when it’s unbearably hard, and you ask: 'God, why is this happening to us? The strikes, the explosions, the gunfire – all this suffering'," he said.
Zelensky said there was "God" within Ukrainians in their "willpower. Resilience. Compassion and humanity."
"This is His presence. He is within our people. And so, there is light in people," he said.
