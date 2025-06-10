Ukraine-Russia war latest: Seven killed after Putin’s forces unleash barrage of drone strikes
Two were killed after a maternity ward was struck in Odesa, while Kyiv suffered one of its heaviest attacks of the war
At least seven people have been killed in a barrage of Russian drone attacks over the past day, including huge strikes on Kyiv and Odesa, regional officials said.
Two men were killed in Ukraine’s Odesa after a maternity ward was struck in the southern port city in a “massive" overnight drone attack regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
Patients and staff were safely evacuated from the maternity hospital, Mr Kiper added. An emergency medical building and residential buildings were also damaged in the attack.
Four people were injured following one of Russia’s heaviest attacks in Kyiv overnight on Tuesday, sparking fires across the capital according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
Over the past day, three were killed in the Donetsk region, one in the Kherson region and one in the Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities reported. At least 34 people were also injured across Ukraine in total.
This attack comes just hours after Ukraine’s military said they struck two Russian fighter jets stationed at an airfield nearly 400 miles from the border, days after conducting Operation Spiderweb. There was no immediate comment from Russia, but Russian war bloggers claimed there was no damage to any warplanes.
Kremlin says it is still talking to Ukraine about exchanging bodies of dead soldiers
The Kremlin has said it is in talks with Kyiv over the return of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war.
It said some of the bodies were still waiting inside refrigerated trucks for a handover.
Russia has previously said that the trucks, initially carrying over 1,000 bodies, have been parked near an exchange point since at least Saturday for Ukraine to collect and has complained that Kyiv has not yet done so.
Such an exchange was agreed during a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2.
Analysis | The West squandered the post-Cold War peace
World affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Nato chief Mark Rutte has called for a 400 per cent boost to air and missile capabilities – and his demand to raise defence spending across the alliance to 5 per cent has raised the voices of doom to a scream.
A return to Cold War levels of defence spending is not, however, a hysterical plea from a lackey of the military-industrial complex.
It is a sad acknowledgement that the peace dividend that came with the collapse of the Soviet Union has been squandered by the West in a pointless war in Afghanistan and a criminal conflict in Iraq which expanded the list of peoples with a good reason to hate democracy.
But there were plenty around already. Vladimir Putin is one of them, Xi Jinping is another – Donald Trump is rushing to their ranks. Autocracy is on the rise around the world while democracies have been consumed by complacency.
Bulletin | Russia and Ukraine swap prisoners of war as fighting continues
Seven killed in barrage of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
At least seven people were killed as Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks across Ukraine.
Three were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, two in the southern Odesa region, one in the southern Kherson region and one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
At least 34 others were injured in the mass drone strikes, local authorities reported.
Russia launched 315 drones at Ukraine overnight on Tuesday, 284 of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air force, it said on Telegram.
Watch: Mark Rutte issues Nato defence warning: 'You better learn to speak Russian'
Ukraine's path to Nato membership 'irreversible', says Rutte
Political commitment to Ukraine’s future in Nato will not change even if it is not explicitly mentioned in a communique published following a summit in the Hague, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Monday.
"The irreversible path of Ukraine into NATO is there, and it is my assumption that it is still there after the summit," Mr Rutte said at Chatham House in London, according to The Kyiv Independent.
"Whether it is again in the communique or not, I think that's not relevant, because all the language we previously agreed on is there — until we decide it is no longer there."
The Nato summit will take place from June 24-25, and Mr Rutte said the following communique may exclude Russia and Ukraine.
Kyiv main target of overnight attack as 284 drones shot down - Ukrainian air force
Let’s bring you more details on Russia’s mass drone attack on Ukraine last night.
The Ukrainian air force shot down 284 of the 315 drones fired by Russia overnight, it said on Tuesday, adding that Kyiv was the principal target of the attack.
Of the drones, 220 were shot down by fire weapons and 64 disappeared from the radar, the air force said.
Russia used 315 Shahed-type drones, two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles ballistic missiles in the attack, along with various types of decoy drones.
Russia launches 315 drones, says Zelensky, in one of war's biggest drone attacks
Volodomyr Zelensky has now confirmed on X that Russia launched 315 drones at sites across Ukraine - making it one of the largest attacks of the war.
Seven missiles, including two North Korean-made ballistic missiles, were involved in the attack according to the Ukrainian president.
“Residential buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged. In Odesa, even a maternity hospital became a Russian target. Thirteen people were injured. Tragically, there are fatalities,” he said.
