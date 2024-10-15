✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Vladimir Putin must be arrested if he heads to Brazil next month, Ukraine’s top prosecutor has said, reminding the South American country of its obligation to uphold an International Criminal Court warrant.

“Due to information that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil I would like to reiterate that it’s an obligation for the Brazilian authorities as a state party of the Rome Statute to arrest him if he dares to visit,” Ukraine prosecutor general Andrii Kostin said.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March last year, accusing him of the war crime of forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia plans to involve North Korea more directly in its invasion of Ukraine in the coming months.

Ukraine has already accused Pyongyang of sending weapons and even personnel to the Ukraine frontlines, and Zelensky said Putin’s war was being prolonged by Russia’s allies.

On the frontline, Ukraine witnessed a night free from drone or missile attacks on its territory for the first time in 48 days, officials said yesterday. The last night free from any Russian air raids was on 29 August.