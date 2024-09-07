✕ Close Related: Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russia lost 6,000 troops during Kyiv’s cross-border incursion into Kursk last month.

Zelensky made the claim at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany, where he urged Western leaders to supply more air defence systems and long-range missiles to his embattled country.

It comes as Britain pledged £162million worth of air defence missiles to Kyiv as Vladimir Putin continued to order air attacks on the country.

Defence secretary John Healey, who is said to want to be known as the most pro-Ukrainian minister in the British government, will send 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to Kyiv this year.

Russia has been ramping up its aerial attacks on Ukraine and launched 44 drones and two missiles overnight on Friday. Kyiv said it shot down just over half of the drones.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian husband and father Yaroslav Bazylevych lost his entire family when a Russian missile destroyed his house in the western city of Lviv.

Mr Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed in the attack.