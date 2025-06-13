Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv claims Moscow has lost more than one million soldiers
The claim made by Ukraine’s armed forces is in line with an estimate provided by the UK Ministry of Defence
Russia has lost more than one million troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military has claimed.
The claim by the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces is in line with Western intelligence estimates and underlines the huge price paid by Moscow for its three-year-old invasion.
In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence also said that Russia has suffered more than one million casualties, including roughly 250,000 killed since it launched the full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.
The MoD said the figures highlighted “the devastating human cost Putin is inflicting on his own people”.
Russia last reported its military casualties early in the war when it said that around 6,000 soldiers had been killed.
The figures come as both sides continued to swap severely wounded prisoners of war on Thursday as part of an agreement struck during talks in Istanbul.
Volodymyr Zelensky to attend G7 and hopes to meet Trump
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will attend the G7 summit in Canada next week and hopes to meet Donald Trump there.
Mr Zelensky told a news briefing that he hopes to discuss continued support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and future financing for Kyiv's reconstruction efforts during the summit.
Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky last met at the Vatican in April, ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis.
Putin calls for quick development of drone forces
Russian president Vladimir Putin said that drones had played a major role in the conflict in Ukraine and called for the rapid development and deployment of separate drone forces within the military.
"We are currently creating unmanned systems troops as a separate branch of the military and we need to ensure their rapid and high-quality deployment and development," Russian news agencies quoted him as saying at a meeting on arms development.
Mr Putin told the second day of the gathering that Russia was well aware how Ukraine was dealing with the issue.
"But on the whole, I do not believe we are lagging behind on anything," he was quoted as saying. "More to the point, it seems to me we are bringing together good experience with a view to creating just such forces."
The Russian president also stressed developing air defences, which he said had destroyed more than 80,000 targets during the conflict that Russia still calls a special military operation.
"In this respect, a new state armaments programme must ensure the construction of a versatile air defence system capable of operating in any circumstances and efficiently striking air attack weapons, regardless of their type," he said.
Drones have played a leading role for both sides in the more than three-year-old conflict pitting Moscow against Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has since the outbreak of the war in February 2022 stressed the importance of developing a domestic drone development and production industry.
