Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump claims peace deal ‘closer than ever’ after long call with Zelensky
Zelensky says Ukraine will ask US for long-range weapons if Russia rejects peace effort
Donald Trump has said “we’re closer now than we have been ever” to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine following talks between European leaders and US officials - but key differences remain on the issue of territory.
The US president told reporters on Monday that he had held a “long talk” with president Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s European allies over the status of peace talks taking place in Berlin.
“We'll see what we can do. We want to save a lot of lives,” Trump said. He added that he had spoken directly to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin recently, who he claimed “wants to see it end”.
It follows news that the US president believes he can get Putin to accept a Nato-like article five security guarantee for Ukraine following almost three days of negotiations with the Kyiv delegation.
European leaders said the US had shown support for the creation of a Europe-led “multinational force” inside Ukraine as part of “robust security guarantees”.
The force's work would include "operating inside Ukraine" as well as assisting in rebuilding Ukraine's forces, securing its skies and supporting safer seas.
Envoys sent by Trump made an offer of Nato-style guarantees for Ukraine at talks with Zelensky in Berlin, US officials said, but warned such a deal would not be on the table forever.
European leaders push for 'multinational force' to secure peace in Ukraine
European leaders gathered in Berlin said they and the US committed to work together to provide "robust security guarantees," including a European-led "multinational force" in Ukraine supported by the US.
They said the force's work would include "operating inside Ukraine" as well as assisting in rebuilding Ukraine's forces, securing its skies and supporting safer seas.
They said Ukrainian forces should remain at a peacetime level of 800,000.
German chancellor Friedrich Merz said the guarantees by the US are "truly remarkable" and a “very important advancement” that he greatly welcomes.
Ukraine will ask US for long-range weapons if Russia rejects peace effort, says Zelensky
Ukraine will ask the US for more sanctions pressure on Russia and additional weapons, including long-range, if Moscow rejects diplomatic efforts to end the war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukraine supports the idea of a ceasefire, in particular for energy strikes, during the Christmas period, he told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.
What is Ukraine looking for if not Nato membership?
Russia has long opposed the idea of Ukraine joining Nato, warning against the perceived ‘enlargement’ of the military alliance on its border. Crucially, this is also opposed by the Trump administration.
Ukraine’s president Zelensky said on Sunday it was willing to give up on Nato membership - if Europe and the United States can offer tangible security guarantees to ward off future invasion.
These will have to be clearly defined and binding; Ukraine was offered security assurances before, in 1994, when it gave up its nuclear weapons. Russia then annexed Ukrainian territory in 2014.
Zelensky has asked for Article 5-style guarantees without Nato membership as part of a potential peace deal. Nato’s Article 5 clause commands all members to treat an attack on any Nato ally as an attack on all.
This would not necessarily require all members to attack Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.
The Independent View: How the West can still win
“Thanks to the growing Russian threat against Europe and Nato – at a time when AI is changing the very nature of warfare – the new head of MI6 is right to caution that ‘the front line is everywhere’. The appropriate response can be summed up in one word: deterrence.”
Read more here:
How the West can still win
Armed forces chief says ‘whole nation must step up’ amid Russia threat
Russia is a growing threat to the UK and the nation’s “sons and daughters” must be ready to fight in the event of an attack, the head of the British armed forces has warned.
Making the case for a society-wide approach to “defence and deterrence”, chief of defence staff Sir Richard Knighton said the situation is “more dangerous than I have known during my career”.
He called on “people who are not soldiers, sailors or aviators to nevertheless invest their skills – and money” on building up national resilience.
Sir Richard said: “Sons and daughters. Colleagues. Veterans. …will all have a role to play. To build. To serve. And if necessary, to fight. And more families will know what sacrifice for our nation means.
“That is why it’s so important we do explain the changing threat and the need to stay ahead of it.”
Millie Cooke, Political Correspondent reports:
Russia is a threat and our children must be ready to fight, armed forces chief warns
In pictures: European leaders meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
As US offers Nato-style guarantees, territorial concessions remains a 'painful' topic
The United States has offered to provide NATO-style security guarantees for Kyiv as US and European negotiators reported progress in talks on Monday to end the war with Russia, but a deal on territorial concessions remained elusive.
Envoys sent by US president Donald Trump made the unprecedented offer at talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, US officials said, but warned such a deal would not be on the table forever.
The talks in the German capital have sparked some optimism from European leaders on a path to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. However, Moscow is yet to agree to any of the changes discussed in Germany and has not indicated any willingness to do so.
"We're trying to get it done," Trump said of an agreement to end the war, speaking at the White House after he called into a dinner involving the key officials in Berlin. "We had numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia, and I think we're closer now than we have been ever and we'll see what we can do," Trump added.
The US is also leaning on Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the eastern Donetsk region, an official familiar with the matter said, in what would be a massive concession that could cause a ferocious backlash in Ukraine.
Calling the issue of territorial concessions "painful", Zelensky told reporters later: "Frankly speaking, we still have different positions." But he said he believed US mediators would help find a compromise.
