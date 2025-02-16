Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer to join crisis summit after Europe’s exclusion from US-Putin peace talks
Ukraine has insisted they will not accept a ceasefire deal ‘made behind our backs’
Prime minister Keir Starmer is set to join a European crisis summit to face down the threat of Russia after the US barred European leaders from peace talks with Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.
France is preparing to host the last-minute, informal meeting with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte following comments by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that the continent should form an “army of Europe” as it could not rely on the US for defence.
Sir Keir said: “This is a once-in-a-generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia.”
It comes after Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine revealed Europe will be consulted but will ultimately be excluded by the US during peace talks. Asked if they would be present, US envoy Keith Kellogg said he was from “the school of realism, and that is not going to happen”.
On the war front, Russia launched 143 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, the country’s military said. The air force said it shot down 95 of the drones and 46 did not reach their targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.
Business secretary insists Ukraine on path to Nato membership
On Sky News, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds insisted that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path to NATO membership", despite the US claiming it is "unrealistic".
Putin's troops sharply step up attacks on Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours
Russian forces sharply increased combat activity in eastern Ukraine yesterday, the Ukrainian military officials said.
Main attacks by Moscow’s forces were concentrated near an important logistic hub of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military said this morning.
The military said there were 261 military clashes in the past 24 hours, compared to just over 100 days earlier. Almost a third of all the fighting was concentrated near Pokrovsk.
Russian troops have been advancing towards Pokrovsk for weeks as part of their steady drive through eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, capturing a string of villages.
Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian positions south, west and east of Pokrovsk in an effort to cut off the group's supplies, the military said.
Moscow and Kyiv are seeking battlefield gains to strengthen their negotiating positions ahead of any prospective talks to end the three-year-old war.
Photos: 61st Munich Security Conference enters third day
Forceful speeches from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the second day of the Munich Security Conference underlined the impact of a blizzard of decisions by US president Donald Trump that show a rapidly growing chasm in trans-Atlantic ties.
The Munich summit is a regular forum for global international security discussions which has taken on new significance amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and other challenges.
The annual conference comes at a pivotal moment for Ukraine, which is striving to establish a relationship with the new US administration – a key partner during the nearly three-year war against Russia.
Russia launches 143 drones at Ukraine in overnight attack
Russia launched 143 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, the war-hit country’s military officials said.
The air force said it shot down 95 of the drones and 46 did not reach their targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.
It is not immediately clear if the drones or drone debris caused damage on the ground.
European countries will not create one united army, says Poland
European countries will not create one unified army in response to threats from Russia, Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.
Asked about the possibility of the creation of a European army, Sikorski told TVP World that "we should be careful with this term because people understand different things".
"If you understand by it the unification of national armies, it will not happen," he said. "But I have been an advocate for Europe, for the European Union, to develop its own defence capabilities."
He said the EU was currently forming a reinforced brigade.
Earlier yesterday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of a European army, saying the continent could no longer be sure of protection from the US and would only get respect from Washington with a strong military.
"If the US wants us to step up in defence, it should have a national component, a Nato component, but I also believe a European EU component, EU subsidies for the defence industry to build up our capacity to produce, but also an EU force worthy of its name," Mr Sikorski said.
Starmer to join Macron's European crisis summit on Ukraine peace plan
Prime minister Keir Starmer will join French president Emmanuel Macron-led emergency meeting amid concerns around Donald Trump’s plan to seize control of the Ukraine peace process.
France is discussing with its allies holding an informal summit of European leaders to discuss Ukraine, a French presidency official said yesterday, and four European diplomats said the meeting was likely to go ahead on Monday.
Speaking on a panel at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski also said that French president Emmanuel Macron had called for a summit of European leaders in Paris.
Following pressure from Mr Trump to end the war in Ukraine, Europe's focus is shifting to what concrete role it can play in providing security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as how to strengthen Europe’s collective security.
"President Trump has a method of operating, which the Russians call reconnaissance through battle. You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position, legitimate tactics. And we need to respond," Mr Sikorski said.
Ukraine will not accept peace deals held behind its back, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will never accept any peace deals reached behind its back or without Kyiv's involvement.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the US and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to find a solution to the war.
His remarks came shortly after reports said senior officials from the Trump administration will start peace talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
Parallel negotiations on a critical minerals deal continued on Saturday, with Mr Zelensky saying a draft from Washington did not contain the security provisions that Kyiv needed. Three sources said the US had proposed taking ownership of 50 per cent of Ukraine's critical minerals.
Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.
Lammy warns failure to deal with Russia over Ukraine will cost UK billions
David Lammy has warned that failure to deal with Russia over Ukraine would cost the UK billions, as the US said Europe would be excluded from talks over the country’s future.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the foreign secretary said Ukraine had an “irreversible pathway towards Nato” and pointed to the approximate 7 per cent of gross domestic product that countries spent on defence in the Cold War, against the current UK rate of 2.3 per cent.
“Don’t think that not meeting the challenge now somehow saves us money down the line,” Mr Lammy said on Saturday. “If Ukraine were to fail, the costs would be considerably more.”
And he called on Donald Trump, who famously wrote a book titled The Art of the Deal, to realise a good “deal” was working with Ukraine.
Ukraine discusses peace vision with China's foreign minister
Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and president Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said they have discussed Kyiv's vision of a path to peace in Ukraine with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi.
Peace talks on ending the Russian war in Ukraine are to start in the coming days between Kyiv and Moscow negotiators and senior officials from US president Donald Trump's administration, but without EU officials.
"We met with China's foreign minister Wang Yi together with Andriy Yermak to reaffirm mutual respect for territorial integrity," Mr Sybiha said on X about the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade. We also shared Ukraine's vision of the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” he said.
