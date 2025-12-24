Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv confirms loss of key eastern town after Pope slams Putin for rejecting truce
Ukrainian troops inflicted heavy losses on Putin's forces before withdrawing from Siversk
Ukraine’s military says its forces have pulled out of the embattled eastern town of Siversk near Bakhmut, weeks after Russia falsely claimed its capture.
“The invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement.
Siversk had a pre-war population of 10,000, and its capture by Russia puts a dent in the “fortress belt” of major Donbas towns still held by Ukraine.
Russia has continued to push forwards – albeit very slowly – in Ukraine after rejecting an offer of a Christmas truce, and launching a massive drone and missile attack early on Tuesday.
Pope Leo criticised Vladimir Putin's decision to turn down a ceasefire marking the festive period.
"Among the things that cause me much sadness is that apparently Russia has refused a ceasefire request," the pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.
"I will make an appeal one more time to people of good will to respect at least Christmas Day as a day of peace," he said.
Ukraine's 'Dancing with the Stars' airs special episode with wartime heroes
Before the war, Ukraine’s own “Dancing with the Stars” was a cherished and popular television show, dazzling the audiences with performances by celebrities and professional dancers.
The show is now back on for one special episode — this time with Ukrainian wartime heroes as the stars, underscoring the nation's resilience in difficult times.
During a prerecording last week, dancers spun, leapt and glided under the sparkle of lights, some seamlessly integrating their prosthetic limbs into the choreography.
Many still remember how president Volodymyr Zelensky — then an actor — won the dance competition in 2006, the year that “Tantsi z zirkamy” as the show is known in Ukrainian, first debuted.
In the new, special episode, the dancers perform with prosthetic limbs, showcasing their strength in overcoming adversity. The lineup of participants includes public figures who rose to prominence since Russia's full-out war on Ukraine was launched in February 2022.
All the proceeds will go to the Superhumans Center, a specialist clinic for the treatment and rehabilitation of war-wounded victims.
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Tula
Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Tula region, its governor Dmitry Milyaev said on his Telegram channel this morning.
Milyaev did not give details about the industrial facility.
He said that Russian air defence units destroyed at least 12 Ukrainian drones over the region.
Explosions heard in southern Moscow at site of general's killing
Several explosions were heard in southern Moscow today at the site where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday, Baza and SHOT Telegram channels reported.
Witnesses told the channels, which have sources in Russia's law enforcement agencies, that a car was detonated.
At least two people were seriously injured in the explosions which took place near a police station, SHOT, Baza and other unofficial Russian Telegram news channels reported.
Sarvarov was killed on Monday when a bomb exploded under his Kia Sorento as he left a parking space in southern Moscow, Russian investigators said, adding they were looking at possible involvement by Ukrainian special services.
Russia claims control over villages in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its troops had captured the settlements of Prylipka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region and Andriivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Russian forces also struck energy and military facilities with Kinzhal missiles, the ministry added.
The Independent could not independently verify the reports of gains on the battlefield.
WhatsApp calls out Russia's attempt to restrict private communications
WhatsApp criticised restrictions to its service in Russia yesterday, accusing the authorities of trying to deprive more than 100 million Russians of the right to private communications before the holiday season.
Thousands of Russians complained about outages and slowdowns yesterday, monitoring websites showed.
"In restricting access to WhatsApp, the Russian government aims to take away the right to private, end-to-end encrypted communication from over 100 million people, right before the holiday season in Russia," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
“WhatsApp is deeply embedded in the fabric of every community in the country – from parent and workplace groups to friends, neighborhood, and extended family chats across Russian regions. We’re committed to fighting for our users because forcing people onto less secure and government-mandated apps can only lead to less safety for Russian people,” the messaging and video calling app’s spokesperson said.
WhatsApp's statement followed a repeat warning by Russia's communications regulator that it would completely block WhatsApp if it did not comply with its demands to bring its services into line with Russian law.
"WhatsApp continues to violate Russian law. The messenger is used to organise and carry out terrorist acts on the territory of the country, to recruit their perpetrators and to commit fraud and other crimes against our citizens," Roskomnadzor, the regulator, told Russian state media.
It said it was taking measures to gradually restrict WhatsApp as a result
Zelensky says draft documents have been prepared after US-Ukraine talks
Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that several draft documents, including on security guarantees, had been prepared after Ukrainian officials held talks in Miami with US counterparts on ending Russia's war.
"They worked productively with envoys of President Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared," the Ukrainian president wrote on X.
"In particular, these include documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on recovery, and on a basic framework for ending this war."
Russian authorities extinguish fire at Krasnodar port oil pipeline
Local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region said on Tuesday that a fire at the fuel oil supply pipeline at the port of Taman had been extinguished.
It comes after a fire on an oil tanker and a pier, caused by a drone attack, was also extinguished on Monday, local authorities said.
Zelensky urges US to push Russia for an answer as peace talks continue
