Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump in rare rebuke warns Putin to ‘STOP’ after attack on Kyiv kills 12
Top Russian diplomat says talks to end the war with Ukraine are ‘moving in the right direction’
US president Donald Trump has insisted he is putting pressure on Russia’s Vladimir Putin, hours after issuing a rare rebuke for pounding Kyiv in the latest strikes that killed at least 12 people.
Mr Trump wrote on social media: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”
He later told reporters: “You have no idea what pressure I'm putting ... We're putting a lot of pressure. We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that.”
Shortly after his statement, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said talks to end the war with Ukraine were "moving in the right direction".
"The statement by the president mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points – elements – of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," the top Russian diplomat said, according to an excerpt from an interview with CBS News.
Mr Trump earlier hit out at Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to cede Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Asked whether he thought Mr Putin would listen to him, Mr Trump said yes.
Zelensky wishes Trump would realise ‘Russia is the aggressor’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he wished Donald Trump would realise that “Russia is the aggressor” in the three-year-long war in Europe.
“We consider United States as a strong strategic partner with an influence, and we would really like to have peace through strength,” Mr Zelensky told Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro.
He added: "That would be useful with Russia so that the force would be toward Russia because they’re the aggressor."“I highly respect the fact that he’s searching for [peace]. That’s his approach,” he said, referring to Mr Trump.
“But you shouldn’t be saying that Ukraine … started this war. I believe that it’s painful for our people to hear. This is why we responded this way.”
Ukraine must have final say on deal, Starmer insists – contradicting Trump
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that Ukraine must be allowed to decide the terms of any peace deal with Russia, contradicting Donald Trump’s plans, it’s been reported.
The prime minister said the “courageous” Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, was not to blame for the failure to strike an agreement ending the war.
Sir Keir also refused to back US plans to formally recognise Crimea as Russian in any deal, and demanded that Moscow agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
In an interview with The Telegraph, he said: “We are at an intense stage in the negotiations.
“In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine.
“It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire.”
Top Russian diplomat says Moscow 'ready' for peace deal
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said talks to end the war with Ukraine were "moving in the right direction".
"... we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points – elements – of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," the top Russian diplomat said, according to an excerpt from an interview with CBS News.
"And we are busy with this exact process."
Mr Lavrov said the US president “did not spell out the elements of the deal, so it is not appropriate for me to do this".
Trump tells Putin to 'STOP'
Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least 12 people, in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare rebuke from US president Donald Trump, who told Vladimir Putin: "Vladimir, STOP!"
Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was applying "a lot of pressure" on Russia and reiterated his displeasure with the attack.
But he said significant progress had been made in peace negotiations and the Kremlin had made a "pretty big concession" by being open to "stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country," referring to Ukraine.
"This next few days is going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," Trump said. "I think we're going to make a deal ... I think we're getting very close."
