Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump sets Putin ‘two week’ deadline after Moscow fails to give promised peace memo
Trump says he'll 'respond a little bit differently' if Russia fails to meet his deadline
Donald Trump appears to have set a two-week deadline for Russian president Vladimir Putin to prove he is serious about wanting to end the war in Ukraine.
On being asked in the Oval Office yesterday if he thought Mr Putin wanted to end the war, Mr Trump said: "I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks."Within two weeks. We're gonna find out whether or not (Putin is) tapping us along or not,” he told the reporters. "And if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently."
Mr Trump’s remarks come a day after he warned Mr Putin was "playing with fire" by resisting ceasefire talks while escalating drone and missile attacks.
Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev responded to that by threatening the US with World War Three.
Aerial bombardments have continued to escalate on both sides this week, with Russia saying it had downed 296 Ukrainian drones over 13 regions overnight yesterday, and Ukraine's military said it had struck several Russian weapon production sites.
Yesterday it was revealed that Germany is set to finance the production of long-range missiles in Ukraine after the two countries agreed a defence-sector pact.
Zelensky says he is ready for meeting between 'Trump, Putin and me'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready for a three-way meeting with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, according to a report by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.
"We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this, and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for the 'Trump, Putin, and me' format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us," Mr Zelensky said.
The report comes after Mr Zelensky challenged the Russian president to meet him in Istanbul for direct talks earlier this month, a dare shunned by Mr Putin, who instead sent a junior delegation to negotiate with Ukrainian officials.
The Kremlin later said a personal meeting between the two leaders was possible but it should be “the outcome of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on various issues”.
Zelensky says Russia gathering 50,000 troops near Sumy region
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has gathered 50,000 troops near Ukraine's northern Sumy region, but added that Kyiv had taken steps to prevent Moscow from conducting a large-scale offensive there.
His warning comes after he flagged Kyiv had “ample evidence” Moscow was planning a summer offensive on Ukraine rather than pursuing peace, as he continues to accuse Russian president Vladimir Putin of manipulating the west.
Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region where Ukraine previously seized and held a pocket of land for months, before being almost fully pushed out last month, although it says it still holds some areas there.
"Their largest, strongest forces are currently on the Kursk front," Mr Zelensky told reporters yesterday.
He said Moscow’s aim was to “push our troops out of the Kursk region and to prepare offensive actions against the Sumy region."
Trump sets 'two weeks' deadline to see if Putin is serious about ending war
US president Donald Trump has suggested he is giving Vladimir Putin a two-week deadline to decide if the Russian leader is serious about ending the war in Ukraine.
On being asked in the Oval Office yesterday if he thought Mr Putin wanted to end the war, Mr Trump said: "I can't tell you that, but I'll let you know in about two weeks”.
"Within two weeks. We're gonna find out whether or not (Putin is) tapping us along or not,” he told the reporters. "And if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently."
Mr Trump also said that he was not yet prepared to impose new sanctions on Russia because he did not want the penalties to scuttle a potential peace deal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments